CGPSC Admit Card 2022 for Peon Released @psc.cg.gov.in: Check Download Link

CGPSC Admit Card 2022 has been released by Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission on psc.cg.gov.in. Check Direct Link Here.

CGPSC Admit Card 2022: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has published the admit card to all the candidates who have applied for Chhatisgarh Peon Recruitment 2022 for a total of 80 vacancies. Such candidates can download CGPSC Peon Admit Card by visiting the official website i.e. psc.cg.gov.in and https://online.ecgpsconline.in/. CGPSC Peon Admit Card Link is also given below:

How to Download CGPSC Admit Card 2022 ?

Visit the official website of the commission - psc.cg.gov.in

Click on the admit card link ‘CLICK HERE TO VIEW/PRINT ONLINE ADMIT CARD OF PEON (GENERAL ADMINISTRATION DEPT. & CGPSC) EXAM-2022 (14-09-2022)’

Provide your email ID and password

Download Peon Admit Card

CGPSC Peon Exam will be conducted on 25 September 2022 (Sunday) from 12 PM to 2 PM. The exam will be held at Raipur, Durg- Bhilai, Jagdalpur, Ambikapur, Bilaspur, Dhamtari, Dantewada, Baikunthpur, Janjgir-Champa, Jashpur, Kabirdham, Kanker, Korba, Mahasamund, Raigad, Rajnandgaon, Balodabazar, Balodabazar, Balrampur, Surajpur, Mungeli, Gariabad, Nariyanapur, Kondagaon, Bijapur, Sukama, Bemetara, Baloda, and at Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi.



There will be questions on General Knowledge of India and Channtisgarh, General English, General Hindi, General Maths and Chhatisgarh Language.

CGPSC Peon Online Application Process was started on 08 June 2022. The last date for submitting the application was 02 July 2022.