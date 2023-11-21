CGPSC Interview Admit Card 2023 Out For Civil Judge Posts at psc.cg.gov.in: Check Hall Ticket Download Link

CGPSC Admit Card 2023 Out: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the interview admit card download link for the post of Civil Judge on its official website. Check download link.

CGPSC Admit Card 2023 Out: The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the interview admit card download link for the post of Civil Judge on its official website. Commission is set to conduct the interview/document verification for Civil Judge posts from December 05, 2023 onwards. All those candidates who have qualified for the interview round for the Civil Judge posts are advised to download their interview admit card from the link available on the official website of CGPSC-psc.cg.gov.in.

Alternatively the interview hall ticket for Civil Judge posts can also be downloaded directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: CGPSC Civil Judge Admit Card 2023





It is noted that interview/document verification for the posts of Civil Judge will be held from December 05 to 14, 2023 across the state. The Commission had conducted the Civil Judge mains exam on June 27, 2023. All those candidates qualified in the mains exam for the above posts are able to appear in the interview round, as per the selection process for the same.

All such candidates qualified successfully for the Civil Judge posts can download their admit card for the same from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download CGPSC Admit Card 2023 ?

Step 1 : Visit the official website of Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC)-psc.cg.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link DOWNLOAD INTERVIEW CALL LETTER AND REQUIRED PROFORMA on the home page.

Step 3: You will have to provide your login credentials to the link on the home page.

Step 4: You will get the required admit card in a new window.

Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.

CGPSC 2023 Civil Judge Interview Timings

The interview for candidates qualified in the mains exam for the above posts will be held from December 05 to 14, 2023 in two sittings. Candidates should note that document verification will be held just one day before the interview schedule in two sessions including 10.00 am to 01.00 pm and 02.00pm to 05.00 pm.

Document to Carry With Civil Judge Admit Card 2023?

Candidates appearing in the interview/document verification round should note that they will have to download the admit card and all the four documents including documents attested by gazetted officer as mentioned in the notification. You are advised to carry the exam admit card with additional documents including id proof including PAN Card, Aadhar Card, Driving License and other as mentioned in the notification.