CGPSC Amended Model Answer Key 2020 for Librarian & Sports Officer Posts Released @psc.cg.gov.in

CGPSC Model Answer Key 2020: The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the Amended Model Answer Key for Librarian and Sports Officer Exam on its official website. With the releasing of the Amended Model Answer Key, now candidates appeared for the CGPSC Librarian and Sports Officer Exam can check the Model Answer Key from the official website of the commission i.e. psc.cg.gov.in.

It is to be noted that CGPSC has conducted the Librarian and Sports Officer Online Examination 2019 on 26 November 2019 at various centers in the state. Commission has earlier released the Answer Key for General Knowledge Papers for Librarian and Sports Officer posts on 05 December 2019 on its official website.

Candidates have raised their objections for the Answer Key from 21 December to 30 December 2019. On the basis of the same, now commission has released the amended Model Answer Key on its official website. Candidates appeared in the written exam can check their answer key available on the official website.

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) had invited application for the recruitment of total 117 vacancies of Librarians and Sports Officers against notification number 05/2019/Exam/Date 02/03/2019. There are 56 posts for Librarian and 61 posts are for Sports Officer.

How to Download CGPSC Model Answer Key 2020 for Librarian & Sports Officer Posts

Visit to the official website of CGPSC - psc.cg.gov.in

Click on the link-Amended Model Answer of Librarian and Sports Officer Exam-2019 given on the home page.

A new window will open where you will get the PDF of the required Amended Model Answer Key.

You can download and save the same for your future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) for latest updates regarding the CGPSC Librarian & Sports Officer Posts. Candidates can check also the www.jagranjosh.com for further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result Latest Updates on its website.