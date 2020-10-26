CGPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2020 Released @psc.cg.gov.in, Download Here

CGPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2020: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the admit card of the exam for the post of Assistant Professor. All candidates who have applied for CGPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2020 can download CGPSC Admit Card from the official website - psc.cg.gov.in.

CGPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can download CGSPC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2019 using Application Form Number and Password through the link

CGPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card Download Link

CGPSC Assistant Professor will be held from 05 November to 08 November 2020. The candidates who are going to appear in CGPSC Assistant Professor Exam 2019-20 can check the complete schedule below:

The exam will be conducted in online mode. There will be 150 objective type questions on General Knowledge (50 questions of 100 marks) and Subject Related (100 questions of 200 marks). The candidates will be given 3 hours to complete the test. The minimum qualifying mark percentage in the exam is 33 (23% marks for SC.ST/OBC Candidates).

The candidates who will qualifying in the CGPSC Assistant Professor Online Exam shall be called for interview which is of 30 marks.

How to Download CGPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2020 ?

Go to official website - psc.cg.gov.in Click on the link “CLICK HERE TO VIEW/PRINT ONLINE ADMIT CARD OF ASSISTANT PROFESSOR EXAM-2019 (24-10-2020)”, given on the homepage A new window will open where you will find link to download the admit card - ‘CLICK HERE TO VIEW/PRINT ONLINE ADMIT CARD OF ASSISTANT PROFESSOR EXAM-2019’. Click on it Enter your details and click on ‘Download Admit Card’ Download Chhattisgarh Assistant Professor Admit Card 2020

The commission has invited 1384 posts of Assistant Professor in various disciplines,. against Advertisement No. 02/2019/ Exam/ Date 18 January 2019