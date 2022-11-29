CGPSC Chhattisgarh PCS Recruitment 2022: Notification Out for 189 Posts, Check Eligibility

CGPSC has invited online application for the 189 Posts on its official website. Check CGPSC Recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

CGPSC Chhattisgarh PCS Recruitment 2022: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the job notification for Chhattisgarh State Service Exam 2022 on its official website. A total of 189 posts are available for various posts including State Administrative Service, State Finance Service, Nayab Tehsildar and others.

Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications through the online mode from 01 December to 20 December 2022.

Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of written exam including Prelims/Mains followed by Interview. Prelims exam will tentatively be held on 12 February 2023. Mains exam for CGPSC Chhattisgarh PCS Recruitment 2022 will be conducted on 11/12/13/14 May 2023.

Important Date CGPSC Chhattisgarh PCS Recruitment 2022:

Vacancy Details CGPSC Chhattisgarh PCS Recruitment 2022:

Eligibility Criteria CGPSC Chhattisgarh PCS Recruitment 2022:

Educational Qualification

Applying candidates should have Graduate from any recognized university. Candidates are advised to check the notification link for details of the eligibility criteria for different posts displayed in the notification.

How To Download: CGPSC Chhattisgarh PCS Recruitment 2022 Notification

Visit the official website of Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC)-https://www.psc.cg.gov.in/ Click on the link - ‘ ADVERTISEMENT FOR STATE SERVICE EXAMINATION-2022 (26-11-2022)' available on the home page. Now you will get the PDF of the CGPSC Chhattisgarh PCS Recruitment 2022 Notification in a new window. Download CGPSC Chhattisgarh PCS Recruitment 2022 Notification and save the same for your future reference.

Click Here For CGPSC Chhattisgarh PCS Recruitment 2022 PDF





How To Apply CGPSC Chhattisgarh PCS Recruitment 2022:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts through the official website from from 01 December to 20 December 2022.