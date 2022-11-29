CGPSC Chhattisgarh PCS Recruitment 2022: Notification Out for 189 Posts, Check Eligibility

CGPSC has invited online application for the 189 Posts on its official website. Check CGPSC Recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

CGPSC Chhattisgarh PCS Recruitment 2022
CGPSC Chhattisgarh PCS Recruitment 2022

CGPSC Chhattisgarh PCS Recruitment 2022: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the job notification for Chhattisgarh State Service Exam 2022 on its official website. A total of 189 posts are available for various posts including State Administrative Service, State Finance Service, Nayab Tehsildar and others. 
Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications through the online mode from 01 December to 20 December 2022. 

Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of written exam including Prelims/Mains followed by Interview. Prelims exam will tentatively be held on 12 February 2023. Mains exam  for CGPSC Chhattisgarh PCS Recruitment 2022 will be conducted on 11/12/13/14 May 2023.

Important Date CGPSC Chhattisgarh PCS Recruitment 2022:
Candidates can apply online for these posts from 01 December to 20 December 2022. 

Vacancy Details CGPSC Chhattisgarh PCS Recruitment 2022: 
There are a total of 189 vacancies are to be filled through the recruitment drive including State Administrative Service, State Finance Service, State Sales Tax Department and others. 

Eligibility Criteria CGPSC Chhattisgarh PCS Recruitment 2022:
Educational Qualification
Applying candidates should have Graduate from any recognized university. Candidates are advised to check the notification link for details of the eligibility criteria for different posts displayed in the notification. 

How To Download: CGPSC Chhattisgarh PCS Recruitment 2022 Notification

  1. Visit the official website  of Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC)-https://www.psc.cg.gov.in/
  2. Click on the link - ‘ ADVERTISEMENT FOR STATE SERVICE EXAMINATION-2022 (26-11-2022)' available on the home page.
  3. Now you will get the PDF of the CGPSC Chhattisgarh PCS Recruitment 2022 Notification in a new window.
  4. Download CGPSC Chhattisgarh PCS Recruitment 2022 Notification  and save the same for your future reference.

Click Here For CGPSC Chhattisgarh PCS Recruitment 2022 PDF

How To Apply CGPSC Chhattisgarh PCS Recruitment 2022:
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts through the official website from from 01 December to 20 December 2022. 

FAQ

What are the numbers of Vacancy in CGPSC Chhattisgarh PCS Recruitment 2022?

There are a total of 189 vacancies under CGPSC Chhattisgarh PCS Recruitment 2022.

What are the Important Dates for CGPSC Chhattisgarh PCS Recruitment 2022?

Candidates can apply online for these posts from 01 December to 20 December 2022.

What is the Eligibility Criteria for CGPSC Chhattisgarh PCS Recruitment 2022?

Candidates having Graduate from any recognized university can apply for these posts.

What are the Jobs in CGPSC Chhattisgarh PCS Recruitment 2022?

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the job notification for Chhattisgarh State Service Exam 2022 for total 189 posts on its official website.

Take Free Online CGPSC CIVIL JUDGE 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next