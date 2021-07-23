CGPSC Interview Schedule 2021 Released for Civil Judge Post @ Download Interview Call Letter

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the details Interview/Document Verification schedule for Civil Judge post on its official website- psc.cg.gov.in. Check details here.

CGPSC Civil Judge Interview Schedule 2021: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the details Interview/Document Verification schedule for Civil Judge post. Commission has decided to conduct the document verification/interview from 10 to 14 August 2021.

All such candidates who have qualified for interview/document verification round for Civil Judge posts can check the details CGPSC Interview Schedule 2021 available on the official website of Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission - psc.cg.gov.in.



As per the short notification released, Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) will conduct the interview/document verification for Civil Judge Post in two sittings from 10 to 14 August 2021. Candidates qualified for the interview round for Civil Judge posts should note that they will have to appear for the document verification round scheduled before their interview.

Candidates will have to bring all the essential original documents with attested from the officials as mentioned in the notification. Candidates should note that the document verification will commence from 07 August 2021 whereas Interview will be conducted from 10 August 2021. Commission will not send interview call letter to the candidates and they can download their interview call letter from the official website of CGPSC.

All such candidates qualified for interview round for Civil Judge Post can download CGPSC Civil Judge Interview Schedule 2021 from the official website. You can download the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for CGPSC Civil Judge Interview Schedule 2021





How to Download: CGPSC Civil Judge Interview Schedule 2021