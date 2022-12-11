CGPSC Recruitment 2022: Notification Out For Civil Judge Post at psc.cg.gov.in, Check Eligibility

CGPSC has invited online application for the 48 Civil Judge Post on its official website. Check CGPSC Recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

CGPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released notification for the Civil Judge Post on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates with certain educational qualification can apply for these posts on or before 31 December 2022. Process of online apply will b e commence from 12 December 2022 at psc.cg.gov.in. Commission will be conducting the Prelims Exam for the CGPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2022 on 26 February 2023 (Sunday).



In a bid to apply for CGPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2022 Job Notification, candidates should have specific educational qualification including Law Graduate with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.

Notification Details for CGPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2022 Job :

Advt No: 29/2022/Exam/Date/08/12/2022

Important Date CGPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Opening Date for Submission of Application: 12 December 2022

Last Date for Submission of Application:31 December 2022

Vacancy Details CGPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Civil Judge: 48

Eligibility Criteria CGPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Candidates should have Law Graduate from any recognized university.

You are required to check the notification link for all the details including age limit/eligibility/application process and others for the posts.

How To Download: CGPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2022 Job Notification

Visit the official website of Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC)-psc.cg.gov.in Go to the home page of the official website. Click on the link - ‘ ADVERTISEMENT FOR CIVIL JUDGE-2022 (08-12-2022)' available on the home page. Now you will get the PDF of the CGPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2022 Job Notification in a new window. Download CGPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2022 Job Notification and save the same for your future reference.

Click Here For CGPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2022 Job Notification PDF



How To Apply CGPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates with required educational qualification can apply online for these posts through the official website from 12 December to 31 December 2022.