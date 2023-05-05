CGPSC Forest Service Admit Card 2023 Out @psc.cg.gov.in: Check Interview/DV Schedule Here

Chhattisgarh PSC has released the interview admit card for the post of Forest Service on its website-psc.cg.gov.in. Check the download link.

CGPSC Forest Service Admit Card 2023: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the interview admit card for the post of Forest Service on its website. The Commission has also uploaded the detailed pdf of the interview/document verification schedule for the State Forest Service on its official website.

All those candidates who have qualified successfully for the interview/document verification schedule round for the State Forest Service can download their hall ticket from the website of commission-psc.cg.gov.in.

You can download the admit card directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: CGPSC Forest Service Admit Card 2023





Direct Link To Download: CGPSC Forest Service Interview Schedule 2023





Interview/Document Verification Update

It is noted that CGPSC is all set to conduct the interview for the State Forest Service posts from May 18 to June 03, 2023 onwards. The Commission has uploaded the detailed pdf of the interview scheduled on its official website. Candidates should note that they will have to appear in the document verification round just one day before their interview. You will have to produce the essential documents as mentioned in the notification before the board.



Candidates qualified for the interview round can download their interview letter and other documents available on the official website.

How to Download CGPSC Interview Admit Card 2023

