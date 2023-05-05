CGPSC Forest Service Admit Card 2023 Out @psc.cg.gov.in: Check Interview/DV Schedule Here

 Chhattisgarh PSC has released the interview admit card for the post of Forest Service on its website-psc.cg.gov.in. Check the download link.

CGPSC Forest Service Admit Card 2023
CGPSC Forest Service Admit Card 2023

CGPSC Forest Service Admit Card 2023:  Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the interview admit card for the post of Forest Service on its website. The Commission has also uploaded the  detailed pdf of the interview/document  verification schedule for the State Forest Service on its official website.

 All those candidates who have qualified successfully for the interview/document verification schedule round for the State Forest Service can download their hall ticket from the website of commission-psc.cg.gov.in.

You can download the admit card directly through the link given below. 

Direct Link To Download: CGPSC Forest Service Admit Card 2023

Direct Link To Download: CGPSC Forest Service Interview Schedule 2023

Interview/Document Verification Update 

It is noted that CGPSC is all set to conduct the interview for the State Forest Service posts from May 18 to June 03, 2023 onwards. The Commission has uploaded the detailed pdf of the interview scheduled on its official website. Candidates should note that they will have to appear  in the document verification round just one day before their interview. You will have to produce the essential documents as mentioned in the notification before the board. 

Career Counseling


Candidates qualified for the interview round can download their interview letter and other documents available on the official website. 

How to Download CGPSC Interview Admit Card 2023
 

  1. Visit to the official website of Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission - psc.cg.gov.in
  2. Go to the recruitment section displaying on the home page.
  3. Click on the link concerning the download admit card for Forest Service Interview given on the homepage.
  4. A new window will open where you will get the interview admit card download link.
  5. Download and save it for future reference.

FAQ

When the interview for State Forest Service post is scheduled?

The interview for the post of State Forest Service is scheduled from May 18 to June 03, 20233.

How one can download the CGPSC Forest Service Admit Card 2023?

You can download the CGPSC Forest Service Admit Card 2023 after clicking the link given on home page.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Stories

Next