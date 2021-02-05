CGPSC Interview Result 2021 Out for Insurance Medical Officer Post @psc.cg.gov.in, Check List of Shortlisted Candidates

CGPSC Interview Result 2021: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has declared the interview result for Insurance Medical Officer Post on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in the interview round for the Insurance Medical Officer Post can check the result available on the official website of the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission i.e. psc.cg.gov.in.

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has rereleased the result/merit list for Insurance Medical Officer Post on the basis of performance of candidates in written and interview round. It is noted that Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has conducted the interview for Insurance Medical Officer Post from 02-04 February 2021.

All such candidates who have qualified in the written test and appeared in the interview round for Insurance Medical Officer Post can check their result available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

How to Download: CGPSC Interview Result 2021 Out for Insurance Medical Officer Post

Visit to the official website of Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) - psc.cg.gov.in.

Go to the Title Section available on the home page.

Click on the link-SELECTION LIST -INSURANCE MEDICAL OFFICER EXAM-2020 (04-02-2021) given on the home page.

A new window will open where you will get the PDF of the required CGPSC Interview Result 2021 Out for Insurance Medical Officer Post .

You can download and save the same for your future reference.



It is noted that Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) had earlier invited application for the Insurance Medical Officer Post on its official website.