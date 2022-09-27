CGPSC Peon Answer Key 2022 (Released) at psc.cg.gov.in, Raise Objection Till Oct 03

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has published the answer key for the post of Peon on its official website- psc.cg.gov.in. Download PDF here.

CGPSC Peon Answer Key 2022 : Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has published the answer key for the post of Peon on its official website. Candidates appeared in the written exam for the post of Peon conducted on 25 September 2022 (Sunday) can download the CGPSC Peon Answer Key 2022 by visiting the official website i.e. psc.cg.gov.in.

However you can download the CGPSC Peon Answer Key 2022 directly through the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: CGPSC Peon Answer Key 2022





You can download the Answer Key for the Peon Post and compare the same with your answer key. You can raise your objections, if any to the link available on the official website.

Candidates can raise their objections through the link available under Activity Section on the official website. You will have to click on the Objection Filing link under the Activity Section of the home page of the official website. You can raise your objections after following the instructions given on the home page. Last date for raising objection in online mode is 03 October 2022.

Process to Download: CGPSC Peon Answer Key 2022