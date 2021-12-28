CGPSC Recruitment 2021-22: Apply Online for Principal Placement Officer Post @psc.cg.gov.in, Check Application Process

CGPSC has invited online application for the 49 Principal/ Placement Officer on its official website. Check CGPSC recruitment 2021-22 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

CGPSC Principal Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has published a notification recruitment for the 49 Principal/ Placement Officer Posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on or before 26 January 2022.

Candidates with certain educational qualification including Degree in Engineering or Diploma in Engineering from a recognized University/Board with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for CGPSC Principal Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification.

Notification Details for CGPSC Principal Recruitment 2021-22 Job :

Important Date for CGPSC Principal Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification:

Commencement of submission of online application: 28 December 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 26 January 2022

Last date for making changes in the online application: 27 to 31 January 2022

Vacancy Details for CGPSC Principal Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification:

Principal Grade I-01

Principal Grade II/Placement Officer-38

Backlog/Carryforward-10

Eligibility Criteria for CGPSC Principal Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Principal Grade I-Candidates should have Degree in Engineering or Diploma in Engineering from a recognized University/Board. Candidates should have experiene as prescribed in the notification. Principal Grade II/Placement Officer-Candidates should have Degree in Engineering or Diploma in Engineering from a recognized University/Board. Experience as mentioned in the notification. Check the notification link for details of the Eligibility/Educational Qualification/Experience etc.

CGPSC Principal Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification: PDF





How to Apply for CGPSC Principal Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification:

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 26 January 2022. The candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.