CGPSC State Service Admit Card 2022 To Release Soon at psc.cg.gov.in, Check Latest Update

CGPSC State Service Admit Card 2022 Update: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the short notice regarding the Admit Card for the State Service Prelims Exam-2022 on its official website. Commission will be conducting the State Service Prelims Exam-2022 on 12 February 2023. All those candidates who have to appear in the State Service Prelims Exam-2022 can download CGPSC State Service Admit Card 2022 Update from the official website of CGPSC.i.e. psc.cg.gov.in.

Although, you can download the CGPSC State Service Admit Card 2022 Update directly through the link given below.

As per the short notice released, Commission will release the Admit Card for the State Service Prelims Exam-2022 before 10 days of schedule of the exam. Candidates who have to appear in the prelims exam can download their Admit Card from the official website after providing their login credentials to the link.

It is noted CGPSC is set to conduct the State Service Prelims Exam-2022 on 12 February 2022 in two sittings. Exam for General Studies will be conducted from 10.00 A.M. to 12 P.M. whereas exam for Aptitude test will be held from 03.00 P.M. to 05.P.M. Exam will be conducted in various exam centers across the 28 Districts of the state.



