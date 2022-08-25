CGPSC State Service Interview Schedule 2021 (Released) at psc.cg.gov.in, Download PDF

Chhattisgarh PSC has released the interview schedule for the State Service Exam 2021 on its official website-psc.cg.gov.in. Download PDF here.

CGPSC State Service Interview Schedule 2021: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the interview/document verification schedule for the State Service Exam 2021 on its official website. Commission will conduct the interview for the State Service exam 2021 from 19 September 2022 onward.

All such candidates who have qualified in the mains exam for the State Services Exam 2021 can now download the CGPSC State Service Interview Schedule 2021official website of CGPSC-psc.cg.gov.in.

You can download directly the CGPSC State Service Interview Schedule 2021 from the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: CGPSC State Service Interview Schedule 2021





Commission will conduct the interview for the qualified candidates from 20 to 30 September 2022. Document verification for the candidates will be held just one day before the interview schedule for the applicants. Document Verification will commence from 19 September 2022.

Candidates will have to bring all the essential documents as mentioned in the notification during the document verification round. You can download the CGPSC State Service Interview Schedule 2021 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download: CGPSC State Service Interview Schdule 2021

Visit to the official website of Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) - psc.cg.gov.in.

Go to the Title Section available on the home page.

Click on the link-NOTIFICATION REGARDING DOCUMENT VERIFICATION AND INTERVIEW OF STATE SERVICE EXAM- 2021 (25-08-2022)given on the home page.

A new window will open where you will get the PDF of the required CGPSC State Service Interview Schedule 2021 Notification .

You can download and save the same for your future reference.