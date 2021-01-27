CGPSC State Service Main Exam 2019 Dates OUT, Apply Online from today onwards @psc.cg.gov.in, Admit Cards to release in First Week of Mar

CGPSC State Service Main Exam 2019: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released a notification regarding the commencement of CGPSC State Service Main Exam 2019-21. All those candidates who have successfully qualified in the prelims exam can now apply for the mains exam through the official website of CCGPSC.

CGPSC State Service Main Exam 2019-21 is scheduled to be held on 15, 16, 17 and 18 March 2021 at a various exam centre of the State. Eligible candidates can submit their online application for CGPSC State Service Main Exam 2019-21 from today onwards at psc.cg.gov.in. The link of application is given below. The applications can be submitted by 7 February. The modification of the applications can be done by 8 February 2021.

The candidates are hereby informed that the CGPSC State Service Main Exam 2019 Online Application Modification can be done only one time. The window will be opened till 8 February 2021.

According to the CGPSC Notice, State Service Main Examination of Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission is to be conducted from 15 March to 18 March 2021. The examinations of March 15, 16 and 17 will be conducted in two shifts. The exam will be held from 9 am to 12 noon in the first shift and from 2 pm to 5 pm in the second shift. At the same time, on March 18, i.e, the last day examination will be conducted in a shift from 9 am to 12 noon.

CGPSC State Service Mains Admit Card 2021 will be allotted on 5 March 2021. All candidates are advised to keep visiting on the official website of CGPSC. Candidates can download CGPSC State Service Mains Schedule by clicking on the above link.

CGPSC State Service 2021 Application Fee

SC/ST/EWS- Rs. 300/-

SC/ST of Chhattisgarh - Rs. 400/-

