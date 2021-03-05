CGPSC State Service Mains Admit Card 2019 Out, Download Chhattisgarh SSE Hall Ticket @psc.cg.gov.in

CGPSC State Service Mains Admit Card has been uploaded Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) on 05 March 2021. Candidates can download CGPSC Admit Card from the official website of CGPSC - psc.cg.gov.in.

CGPSC State Service Mains Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can download CGPSC State Service Admit Card through the link below:

CGPSC State Service Mains Admit Card Link

CGPSC State Service Mains Exam Notice

How to Download CGPSC State Service Mains Admit Card ?

Visit official website of CGPSC - psc.cg.gov.in. On the homepage, click on the link “CLICK HERE TO VIEW/PRINT ONLINE ADMIT CARD OF STATE SERVICE (MAINS) EXAM-2019” It will redirect you to a new page where you are required provide your 'Application Number' and 'Date of Birth' Download CGSPSC State Service Main Admit Card 2021

CGPSC State Service Mains Exam Pattern

The nature of the exam will be conventional in nature (short/medium/long answer) type.

There will be 7 papers as follow:

Paper 1 - Language Paper 2 - Essay Paper 3 - General Studies I Paper 4 - General Studies II Paper 5 - General Studies III Paper 6 - General Studies IV Paper 7 - General Studies V

Those who clear the mains exam shall be called for CGPSC State Service Interview/ Personality Round. CGPSC State Service Interview wil be of 150 Marks.

Earlier, the exam was supposed to be conducted from 18 to 21 October 2021 and cancelled due to some reasons.