CGPSC State Service Mains Exam Date 2023 Out @psc.cg.gov.in: Check Admit Card Update

CGPSC State Service Mains Exam Date 2023: Chhattisgarh PSC has released the state service mains exam schedule on its official website- psc.cg.gov.in. Download the pdf here.

CGPSC State Service Mains Exam Date 2023: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the state service mains exam schedule. Commission will be conducting the state service mains exam from June 15, 2023 onwards. Commission has uploaded the detailed exam programme including day/time/paper/subject and others update on its official website.

All those candidates who have qualified for the CGPSC state service mains exam round can download the detailed schedule from the official website of CGPSC.i.e. psc.cg.gov.in.

However, the CGPSC state service mains exam round can also be downloaded directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: CGPSC State Service Mains Exam Date 2023





CGPSC State Service Mains Exam Date 2023: Overview

As per the short notice released, the CGPSC state service mains exam will be held from June 15 to 18, 2023 across the state. Exam will be conducted at the exam centers located in the districts including Raipur, Durg-Bhilai, Jagdalpur, Ambikapur and Bilaspur.

Exam for the subject Language Paper-I and Essay Paper-II will be held on June 15, 2023. Exam for the General Studies Paper III and IV will be held on June 16, 2023.

Written exam for the General Studies Paper V and Paper VI will be conducted on June 17, 2023. Exam for General Studies Paper VII is scheduled on June 18, 2023.

CGPSC State Service Mains Exam Admit Card 2023: Update

Candidates who have qualified in the prelims exam for CGPSC State Service should note that Commission will upload the admit card for the main exam before 10 days of the exam schedule. Candidates can download their admit card after providing their login credentials to the link on the home page.

How to Download CGPSC State Service Mains Exam Date 2023?

Visit the official website of CGPSC.i.e. psc.cg.gov.in.

Click on the notification link that reads 'CGPSC State Service Mains Exam Date 2023' flashing on the homepage.

You will get the pdf of CGPSC State Service Mains Exam Date 2023 in a new window.

Download exam schedule and save it for future reference.