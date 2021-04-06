CGPSC State Service Mains Exam 2021: Notification Out @psc.cg.gov.in, Apply till May 08
Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has uploaded the notification for online application process regarding the CGPSC State Service Mains Exam 2021 on its official website- psc.cg.gov.in. Check details.
CGPSC State Service Mains Exam 2021: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the notification for the CGPSC State Service Mains Exam 2021 on its official website. Candidates can apply online for CGPSC State Service Mains Exam 2021 from 09 April 2021to 08 May 2021. All such candidates who have qualified in the preliminary exam for State Service Exam can check the details schedule for CGPSC State Service Mains Exam 2021 from the official website of CGPSC- psc.cg.gov.in.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 09 April 2021
- Last Date for submission of online application: 08 May 2021
- Correction in Online Form to Commence from: 09 May 2021
- Last date for Correction in Online Form: 15 May 2021
Candidates who have qualified in the prelims exam for State Service Mains Exam 2021 should note that they will have to apply online with the official website of Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC).
Details of the exam programme and schedule for State Service Mains Exam 2021 will be available on the Admit Card for the mains exam. Candidates can download the same from the official website.
In a bid to fill the online application form for CGPSC State Service Mains Exam 2021, candidates should check the details notification available on the official website. You can download the same also with the direct link given below.
Direct Link for CGPSC State Service Mains Exam 2021 Notification
How to Download: CGPSC State Service Mains Exam 2021 Notification
- Visit to the official website of Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) - psc.cg.gov.in.
- Go to the Title Section available on the home page.
- Click on the link-NOTIFICATION FOR STATE SERVICE (MAINS) EXAM-2020 || EXAM SCHEDULE- STATE SERVICE (MAINS) EXAM-2020 (06-04-2021)given on the home page.
- A new window will open where you will get the PDF of the required CGPSC State Service Mains Exam 2021 Notification .
- You can download and save the same for your future reference.