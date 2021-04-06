CGPSC State Service Mains Exam 2021: Notification Out @psc.cg.gov.in, Apply till May 08

CGPSC State Service Mains Exam 2021: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the notification for the CGPSC State Service Mains Exam 2021 on its official website. Candidates can apply online for CGPSC State Service Mains Exam 2021 from 09 April 2021to 08 May 2021. All such candidates who have qualified in the preliminary exam for State Service Exam can check the details schedule for CGPSC State Service Mains Exam 2021 from the official website of CGPSC- psc.cg.gov.in.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 09 April 2021

Last Date for submission of online application: 08 May 2021

Correction in Online Form to Commence from: 09 May 2021

Last date for Correction in Online Form: 15 May 2021

Candidates who have qualified in the prelims exam for State Service Mains Exam 2021 should note that they will have to apply online with the official website of Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC).

Details of the exam programme and schedule for State Service Mains Exam 2021 will be available on the Admit Card for the mains exam. Candidates can download the same from the official website.

In a bid to fill the online application form for CGPSC State Service Mains Exam 2021, candidates should check the details notification available on the official website. You can download the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for CGPSC State Service Mains Exam 2021 Notification





How to Download: CGPSC State Service Mains Exam 2021 Notification