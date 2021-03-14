CGPSC State Service Result 2021 Out: Download 2763 Selected Candidates List, Answer Key PDF for Pre Exam @psc.cg.gov.in

CGPSC State Service Result 2021: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the result and revised answer key of preliminary exam for State Service 2020-31. Candidates, who appeared in CGPSC State Service Exam on 14 February 2021, can download CGPSC Result from the official website - psc.cg.gov.in.

CGPSC State Service Result Link and CGPSC State Service Revised Answer Key are given below. The candidates can download CGPSC State Service Prelims Result and answer key, directly, through the link below:

CGPSC State Service Admit Card Download Link

CGPSC State Service Revised Answer Key

Caveat Suchana For State Service Exam-2020

CGPSC State Service Mains Exam

A total of 2763 candidates are shortlisted to appear in CGPSC State Service Mains Exam Exam. CGPSC State Service Mains Exam is scheduled on 18, 19, 20 and 21 June 2021.

CGPSC State Service Mains Admit Card 2021



CGSPC State Service Mains Admit Card will be released on the official website -. The admit card is expected to be released May or June 2021

How to Download CGSPSC State Service Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to official website of CGPSC - psc.cg.gov.in Click on ‘Results’ Tab Click on the link ‘WRITTEN EXAM RESULT -STATE SERVICE (PRELIMS) EXAMINATION-2020 (14-03-2021)’ given on the homepage CGPSC State Service Result PDF Check roll number of selected candidates

CGPSC had invited applications for filling up 143 vacancies for Group A and B posts under State Civil Service, State Police Service, Chhattisgarh Finance Service, Food Officer/Assistant Director, State Tax Assistant Commissioner, Chief Municipal Officer and Others.