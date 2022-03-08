CGPSC State Service Result 2022 (Out): 2548 Selected for Mains Exam, Download SSE Prelims PDF Link Here

CGPSC State Service Result 2022 Link has been released by Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission on its official website @psc.cg.gov.in. Check how to download CGPSC State Service Result 2022 Link and steps below here.

CGPSC State Service Result 2022: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released a list of selected candidates in State Service Exam (SSE)/PCS Prelims Exam 2021-22. Candidates who have attended CGPSC SSE Exam on 13 February 2022 can download CGPSC Result 2022. CGPSC State Service Result Link is published on the official website i.e. on psc.cg.gov.in and also provided on this page.

CGPSC SSE Mains Exam 2022

A total of 2548 candidates are shortlisted for the main exam. Shortlisted candidates shall be informed about the date and time of CGSPC State Service Main Exam in due course. However, the exam is tentatively scheduled from 26 May to 29 May 2022. Before appearing in the exam, they are required to fill main online application form. They are advised to keep visiting the website for the latest updates.

CGPSC Mains Exam will be of 1400 marks. Candidates who clear the mains exam will be called for the interview of 150 marks.

How to Download CGPSC State Service Result 2022 ?

Step 1: Visit the official website of CGPSC - psc.cg.gov.in

Step 2: Scroll Down and Click on the link ‘WRITTEN EXAM RESULT - STATE SERVICE (PRELIMS) EXAM-2021 (08-03-2022)’

Step 3: Download CGPSC State Service Result PDF

Step 4: Check roll numbers of selected candidates

CGPSC has uploaded the answer of the prelims exam on 15 February 2022 and the objections were invited till 21 February 2022. CGPSC State Service Prelims Result has been prepared after considering the objections.

The commission had published CGPSC State Service Notification 2021 in the month of December 2021. The last date for submitting applications was 30 December 2021.

Around 171 are available for State Administrative Service , State Police Service, Chhattisgarh State Finance Service,4 District Excise Officer, Labour Officer, Employment Officer, Asst Director/ District Women and Child Development Officer, District Fighter, Municipal Army, Assistant Director (CG State Audit / Finance), Assistant Director Tribal & SC Development, Superintendent District Jail, Chief Executive Officer, Child Development Project Officer, CG Subordinate Account Service, Asst. Superintendent & Land Records, Nayab Tahasildar, Excise Sub Inspector, Asst Registrar, Asst Inspector/ Cooperative Extension Officer and Assistant Prison Superintendent