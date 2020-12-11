CGPSC Interview Schedule 2020 Released for Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Post @psc.cg.gov.in, Download Admit Card

CGPSC Interview Schedule 2020: The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the Interview Schedule for Veterinary Asst Surgeon post on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for the Interview round for the Veterinary Asst Surgeon post can check the details interview schedule available on the official website of Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission i.e.- psc.cg.gov.in.

As per the short notification released by the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission, Interview for the Veterinary Asst Surgeon post will be conducted from 26 to 30 December 2020. Interview will be conducted in two sessions-first from 09.A.M and second session from 01.00 PM. Commission has uploaded the details interview schedule with Roll Number and timings on its official website.



Candidates who have qualified for the Interview round for the Veterinary Asst Surgeon post should note that Commission will not send the Admit Card by post. Candidates can download their Admit Card from the official website after providing their login credentials.

Candidates will have to bring their essential educational documents as mentioned in the notification. Candidates can check the Interview Schedule short notification available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for CGPSC Interview Schedule 2020 for Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Post





How to Download: CGPSC Interview Schedule 2020 for Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Post