CGPSC Written Exam Schedule 2022 Out for Scientific Officer and Others @psc.cg.gov.in, Download PDF

CGPSC Written Exam Schedule 2022: The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the written exam schedule for various posts including Scientific Officer, Assistant Director, Pracharya and other. State Engineering Services 2021.

You can download the CGPSC Written Exam Schedule 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download CGPSC Written Exam Schedule 2022 Check Steps

Visit the official website of Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission - psc.cg.gov.in. Go to the Title section available on the home page. Click on the link-EXAM SCHEDULE- ASSISTANT DIRECTOR, RESHAM-2021, SCIENTIFIC OFFICER (CHEMISTRY)-2021 AND ASSISTANT DIRECTOR (PLANNING, ECONOMICS & STATISTICS)-2021/ PRACHARYA VERG-1 AND PRACHARYA VERG-2 EXAM-202 given on the home page. A new window will open where you will get the PDF of the CGPSC Written Exam Schedule 2022. Download the PDF and save the same for your future reference.

According to short notice released, Commission will conduct the writtte exam for Assistant Director Resham 2021, Scientific Officer Chemistry and Assistant Director Planning, Economics and Statistic on 01-03 May 2022. Commission will release the details exam programme in due course of time on its official website. Candidates are advised to keep in touch with the official website for latest update in this regards.

