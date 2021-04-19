CG Vyapam Admit Card and Exam Postponed for Mandi Nirikshak and Sub Inspector, Download Notice @vyapam.cgstate.gov.in

CGVyapam Admit Card 2021 Postponed: Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CG Vyapam) has postponed the exam which is scheduled on 29 April 2021. As per CG Vyapam Latest Notice, CGVyapam Mandi Nirikshak new Exam and CGVyapam SI Exam New Date shall be informed 2 or 3 weeks before the exam. CG Vyapam Admit Card New Date will also be released on official website. Candidates are advised to keep a track on CG Vyapam website - vyapam.cgstate.gov.in for latest updates regarding the exam and admit card.

CGVyapam Admit Card and Exam Postponed Notice

CGVyapam Exam will be held at 8 districts including Ambikapur, Bilaspur, Durg, Jagdalpur, Raipur, Raigargh, Kanker and Dantewada.

CGVyapam Advertisement Notice

CG Vyapam Exam Pattern

There will be 150 objective type questions on:

Subject No. of Questions Marks Time Hindi Grammar (हिंदी व्याकरण) 10 10 2 hours General English with Grammar 10 10 Mathematics (गणित) 30 30 General Mental Ability (सामान्य मानसिक योग्यता) 15 15 General Knowledge (सामान्य ज्ञान) 35 35 Current Affairs, Sports, Country and Abroad (समसामयिक घटनाक्रम खेलखुद, देश विदेश) 15 15 General information of Chhattisgarh (छत्तीसगढ़ की सामान्य जानकारी) 15 15 General computer information (कम्प्यूटर का सामान्य जानकारी) 20 20

CG Vyapam Syllabus

Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (Cg Vyapam) had invited applications from eligible persons for recruitment of 168 posts of Market Inspector and Sub Inspector from 18 March 2021 to 04 April 2021.