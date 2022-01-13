CGWB Recruitment 2022 for Staff Car Driver Posts, Download Application Form @cgwb.gov.in

CGWB Recruitment 2022 Notification out @cgwb.gov.in for 24 vacancies. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

CGWB Recruitment 2022: Central Ground Water Board has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Staff Car Driver to fill 24 vacancies. Candidates who have completed 10th are eligible to apply for Staff Car Driver Post. Interested candidates can submit applications within 45 days (23 February 2022) from the date of publication of the advertisement in employment news.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: within 45 days (23 February 2022) from the date of publication of the advertisement in employment news.

CGWB Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Staff Driver - 24 Posts

CGWB Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: 10th passed from a recognized Board.

CGWB Recruitment 2022 Age Limit - 18 years to 27 years

CGWB Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test and interview.

Download CGWB Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF

How to apply for CGWB Recruitment 2022

Interested candidates can submit applications through the offline mode at the Department of Water Resources, River Development & Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuventation, South Western Region, Bengaluru - 560102 within 45 days (23 February 2022) from the date of publication of the advertisement in employment news.

Latest Government Jobs:

UKSSSC Chief Constable Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 272 Vacancies @sssc.uk.gov.in

Top 9 Government Jobs announced for 2022: Railways, Banks, Defence among top recruiters

DWSS Punjab Recruitment 2022 for BRC, CDS & Other Posts, 88 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online from 6 Jan onwards

HPPSC Naib Tehsildar Recruitment 2022 Notification Released: Apply Online @hppsc.hp.gov.in

DRDO JRF Recruitment 2022: Applications invited for Junior Research Fellow Posts, Salary upto 31,000/-

ESIC Haryana Recruitment 2022 for UDC, Steno & MTS Posts, Apply online from 15 January onwards @esic.nic.in