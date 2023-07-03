JBT Teacher Recruitment 2023: 293 Vacancies for PRT Posts, Check Details

JBT Teacher Recruitment 2023: Education Department, Chandigarh Administration is hiring 293 vacancies. Candidates can check the online application link, notification, vacancy, selection process and other details.

Education Department, Chandigarh Administration JBT Recruitment 2023: Education Department, Chandigarh Administration has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Junior Basic Training (JBTs)(Primary Teacher, class-1-V). Candidates will be required to click "Recruitments" on the website i.e. www.chdeducation.goy.in to submit the application.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 20 July 2023

Last Date of Application - 14 August 2023

Last date to deposit the fees - 17 August 2023

SSA Chandigarh JBT Exam Date - to be announced

SSA JBT Vacancy Details 2023

Category Vacancy Details

General -149

OBC - 56

SC - 59

EWS - 29

Eligibility Criteria for JBT Teacher Recruitment 2023

Educational Qualification:

Graduate or its equivalent from a recognised University and Diploma in Elementary Education (D.EI.Ed.) (by whatever name known) of not less than 02 years duration recognised by NCTE. OR

Graduation with at least 50% marks and Bachelor of Education(B.Ed.).

Pass in Central Teacher Eligibility Test conducted in accordance with the Guidelines framed by NCTE.

Age Limit:

21 to 37 years

Selection Process for JBT Teacher Recruitment 2023

A merit list for selection will be prepared on the basis of total marks obtained in Objective Type Test. One objective type tests of 150 Marks will be conducted. Qualifying marks for test will be 40% for all candidates. No interview will be conducted.

How to Apply for SSA Chandigarh Recruitment 2023 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on the website i.e. https://www.chdeducation.gov.in/

Application Fee:

Rs. 1000/- (Rs. 500/- in case of SC)