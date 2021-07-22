Chapter 16 Water: A Precious Resource (PDF) - Class 7 Science NCERT Book

Chapter 16 - Water: A Precious Resource of Class 7 Science NCERT Book (PDF) is available here for download in PDF forma

Chapter 16 - Water: A Precious Resource of Class 7 Science NCERT Book (PDF) is available here for download in PDF format. Chapter 16 of Class 7 Science NCERT Books is one of the important chapters and also one of the interesting chapters.

Important concepts of the chapter:

⇒ Water harvesting

⇒ Water table

⇒ Aquifer

⇒ Depletion

⇒ Drip irrigation

⇒ Groundwater

⇒ Infiltration

⇒ Recharge

Important points of the chapter:

⇒ Water is essential for all living beings. There can be no life without it.

⇒ Water exists in 3 forms: solid, liquid and vapour.

⇒ Though water is maintained by the water cycle, yet there is an acute scarcity of water in many parts of the globe.

⇒ There is an uneven distribution of water. Much of it has resulted from human activities.

⇒ The rapid growth of industries, increasing population, growing irrigation requirements and mismanagement are some of the causes for water shortage.

⇒ We need to be worried about the wastage during the supply of water through pipes, the leaking taps in buildings and other places.

⇒ Unnecessary use of water and overdrawing from groundwater should be avoided. Recharge of water to the ground should be increased.

⇒ The need of the hour is that every individual uses water economically.

⇒ Plants wilt and ultimately dry up if they are not watered for a few days.

Class 7 Science NCERT Book: Chapter 16 Water: A Precious Resource