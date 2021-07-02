Chapter 2 - New Kings and Kingdoms of Class 7 History (Social Science) NCERT Book is available here for download in PDF format.

Chapter 2 - New Kings and Kingdoms: NCERT Book for Class 7 History (Social Science)

Chapter 2 - New Kings and Kingdoms of Class 7 History (Social Science) NCERT Book is available here for download in PDF format. It is one of the most important chapters of the Class 7 History NCERT book. Students of class 7 should study this chapter thoroughly to score good marks in exams.

Download NCERT Book for Class 7 History (Social Science): Chapter 2 - New Kings and Kingdoms

A Snapshot Of Chapter 2 - New Kings and Kingdoms: Class 7 History (Social Science) NCERT Book

Important topics and questions of Chapter 2 - New Kings and Kingdoms: Class 7 History (Social Science) NCERT Book:

- Major kingdoms of the seventh-twelfth centuries on map.

- Samanta, temple, nadu, sabha

- The Emergence of New Dynasties

- Administration in the Kingdoms

- Prashastis and Land Grants

- The “achievements” of Nagabhata

- Warfare for Wealth

- The Cholas

- Splendid Temples and Bronze Sculpture

- Agriculture and Irrigation

- The Administration of the Empire

- Inscriptions and texts

- China under the Tang dynasty

- Who were the parties involved in the “tripartite struggle”?

- What were the qualifications necessary to become a member of a committee of the sabha in the Chola empire?

- What were the two major cities under the control of the Chahamanas?

- How did the Rashtrakutas become powerful?

- What did the new dynasties do to gain acceptance?

- What type of irrigation works were developed in the Tamil region?

- What were the activities associated with Chola temples?

- Compare the “elections” in Uttaramerur with present-day panchayat elections

- Examine the temple shown in this lesson with any present-day temple in your area, highlighting any similarities & differences that you notice.

Find out more about taxes that are collected at present. Are these in cash, kind, or labour services?




