Chapter 2 - New Kings and Kingdoms: NCERT Book for Class 7 History (Social Science)

Chapter 2 - New Kings and Kingdoms of Class 7 History (Social Science) NCERT Book is available here for download in PDF format. It is one of the most important chapters of the Class 7 History NCERT book. Students of class 7 should study this chapter thoroughly to score good marks in exams.
Download NCERT Book for Class 7 History (Social Science): Chapter 2 - New Kings and Kingdoms
A Snapshot Of Chapter 2 - New Kings and Kingdoms: Class 7 History (Social Science) NCERT Book
Important topics and questions of Chapter 2 - New Kings and Kingdoms: Class 7 History (Social Science) NCERT Book:
- Major kingdoms of the seventh-twelfth centuries on map.
- Samanta, temple, nadu, sabha
- The Emergence of New Dynasties
- Administration in the Kingdoms
- Prashastis and Land Grants
- The “achievements” of Nagabhata
- Warfare for Wealth
- The Cholas
- Splendid Temples and Bronze Sculpture
- Agriculture and Irrigation
- The Administration of the Empire
- Inscriptions and texts
- China under the Tang dynasty
- Who were the parties involved in the “tripartite struggle”?
- What were the qualifications necessary to become a member of a committee of the sabha in the Chola empire?
- What were the two major cities under the control of the Chahamanas?
- How did the Rashtrakutas become powerful?
- What did the new dynasties do to gain acceptance?
- What type of irrigation works were developed in the Tamil region?
- What were the activities associated with Chola temples?
- Compare the “elections” in Uttaramerur with present-day panchayat elections
- Examine the temple shown in this lesson with any present-day temple in your area, highlighting any similarities & differences that you notice.
- Find out more about taxes that are collected at present. Are these in cash, kind, or labour services?Download NCERT Book for Class 7 History (Social Science): Chapter 2 - New Kings and Kingdoms