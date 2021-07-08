Download Chapter 3 - The Delhi Sultans of NCERT Book for Class 7 History (Social Science) textbook in PDF format. It is an important of the Class 7 History (SST) NCERT textbook & questions from this chapter are often asked in this CBSE School exams.
Chapter 3 - The Delhi Sultans: NCERT Book for Class 7 History (Social Science)
Important topics from NCERT Book for Class 7 History (Chapter 3 - The Delhi Sultans) from which questions are frequently asked:
Important keywords & topics of NCERT Book for Class 7 History (Chapter 3 - The Delhi Sultans) from which questions have been frequently asked in the exams:
⇒ Rajput Dynasties
⇒ Tomaras
⇒ Ananga Pala
⇒ Chauhans
⇒ Prithviraj Chauhan
⇒ Early Turkish Rulers
⇒ Qutbuddin Aybak
⇒ Shamsuddin Iltutmish
⇒ Raziyya
⇒ Ghiyasuddin Balban
⇒ Khalji Dynasty
⇒ Jalaluddin Khalji
⇒ Alauddin Khalji
⇒ Tughluq Dynasty
⇒ Ghiyasuddin Tughluq
⇒ Muhammad Tughluq
⇒ Firuz Shah Tughluq
⇒ Sayyid Dynasty
⇒ Khizr Khan
⇒ Lodi Dynasty
⇒ Bahlul Lodi
⇒ Iqta
⇒ Tarikh
⇒ Garrison
⇒ Mongols
⇒ Gender
⇒ Khara
⇒ Finding Out about the Delhi Sultans
⇒ The circle of justice
⇒ What Minhaj-i Siraj thought about Raziyya
⇒ From Garrison Town to Empire
⇒ The Expansion of the Delhi Sultanate
⇒ Major cities captured by Shamsuddin Iltutmish.
⇒ Alauddin Khalji’s campaign into south India.
⇒ Administration & Consolidation under the Khaljis & Tughluqs
⇒ Officials of Sultan Muhammad Tughluq
⇒ Chieftains and their fortifications
⇒ The Sultanate in the Fifteenth and Sixteenth Centuries
⇒ The “Three Orders”, the “Peace of God”, Knights and the Crusades
⇒ Which ruler first established his or her capital at Delhi?
⇒ What was the language of administration under the Delhi Sultans?
⇒ In whose reign did the Sultanate reach its farthest extent?
⇒ From which country did Ibn Battuta travel to India?
⇒ According to the “circle of justice”, why was it important for military commanders to keep the
interests of the peasantry in mind?
⇒ What is meant by the “internal” and “external” frontiers of the Sultanate?
⇒ What were the steps taken to ensure that muqtis performed their duties? Why do you think they may have wanted to defy the orders of the Sultans?
⇒ What was the impact of the Mongol invasions on the Delhi Sultanate?