Chapter 3 - The Delhi Sultans: NCERT Book for Class 7 History (Social Science)

⇒ Rajput Dynasties

⇒ Tomaras

⇒ Ananga Pala

⇒ Chauhans

⇒ Prithviraj Chauhan

⇒ Early Turkish Rulers

⇒ Qutbuddin Aybak

⇒ Shamsuddin Iltutmish

⇒ Raziyya

⇒ Ghiyasuddin Balban

⇒ Khalji Dynasty

⇒ Jalaluddin Khalji

⇒ Alauddin Khalji

⇒ Tughluq Dynasty

⇒ Ghiyasuddin Tughluq

⇒ Muhammad Tughluq

⇒ Firuz Shah Tughluq

⇒ Sayyid Dynasty

⇒ Khizr Khan

⇒ Lodi Dynasty

⇒ Bahlul Lodi

⇒ Iqta

⇒ Tarikh

⇒ Garrison

⇒ Mongols

⇒ Gender

⇒ Khara

⇒ Finding Out about the Delhi Sultans

⇒ The circle of justice

⇒ What Minhaj-i Siraj thought about Raziyya

⇒ From Garrison Town to Empire

⇒ The Expansion of the Delhi Sultanate

⇒ Major cities captured by Shamsuddin Iltutmish.

⇒ Alauddin Khalji’s campaign into south India.

⇒ Administration & Consolidation under the Khaljis & Tughluqs

⇒ Officials of Sultan Muhammad Tughluq

⇒ Chieftains and their fortifications

⇒ The Sultanate in the Fifteenth and Sixteenth Centuries

⇒ The “Three Orders”, the “Peace of God”, Knights and the Crusades

⇒ Which ruler first established his or her capital at Delhi?

⇒ What was the language of administration under the Delhi Sultans?

⇒ In whose reign did the Sultanate reach its farthest extent?

⇒ From which country did Ibn Battuta travel to India?

⇒ According to the “circle of justice”, why was it important for military commanders to keep the

interests of the peasantry in mind?

⇒ What is meant by the “internal” and “external” frontiers of the Sultanate?

⇒ What were the steps taken to ensure that muqtis performed their duties? Why do you think they may have wanted to defy the orders of the Sultans?

⇒ What was the impact of the Mongol invasions on the Delhi Sultanate?