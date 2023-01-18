Chhattisgarh Board Exams 2023: CGSOS 10, 12 Board Exams Dates, Date sheet, PDF Download

Chhattisgarh Board Exams 2023: The Chhattisgarh State Open School (CGSOS) has released the exam dates and time table for classes 10, 12. The complete exam time table and other details are mentioned below. Check the details and download the CGSOS Exam date sheet here.

Chhattisgarh Board Exams 2023 Date sheet class 10, 12: Chhattisgarh State Open School has announced the CGSOS exam schedule for Classes 10 and 12. The official CGSOS Board exam date sheet for 10th and 12th has been published on the official website. All the students of CGSOS are advised to check the complete exam time table and download the date sheet in order to prepare for their exams.

Where to download the CGSOS Exam date sheet?

All school students can check the CGSOS exam schedule on the official website of the Chhattisgarh Board.

How to download the CGSOS Exam time table?

Students of CGSOS Classes 10 and 12 can follow the steps given below to download their board exam time table:

Step 1 - Visit the official website cgbse.nic.i.

Step 2 - Click on the link for Chhattisgarh State Open School, Raipur

Step 3 - Link to download CGSOS Class 10, 12 Time table for April 2023 will appear on the left hand panel

Step 4 - Click and open the link of CGSOS Class 10, 12 Time table for April 2023 will appear on the left hand panel

Step 5 - Download and take a printout of the exam date sheet

CGSOS Class 10 Exam Schedule

CGSOS Class 10 exam will start on April 1, 2023.

The last exam of CGSOS Class 10 is scheduled on May 2, 2023.

Date Subject April 1, 2023 Science April 8, 2023 Maths April 11, 2023 English April 13, 2023 Home Science April 18, 2023 Business Studies April 20, 2023 Social Science April 26, 2023 Hindi April 28, 2023 Sanskrit May 1, 2023 Economics May 2, 2023 Marathi/ Urdu

CGSOS Class 12 Exam Schedule

CGSOS Class 12 exam will start on March 28, 2023.

The last exam of CGSOS Class 10 is scheduled on May 2, 2023.

Instructions given in CGSOS Exam time table 2023:

The exam will be conducted based on the syllabus for class 10, 12.

In case any holiday is declared on the day of a scheduled exam, the exam will be conducted as scheduled, without any changes.

CGSOS can make changes, as required, in the date and time of the exams.

Practical exams for CGSOS Classes 10, 12 are to be conducted and concluded by schools within May 1, 2023.

Students must be settled in their allotted examination room by 8.30 am on the day of the exam.

The answer sheets will be distributed by 8.35 am.

Students are allowed to go through the question paper until 8.40 am.

Time given to write the exam starts from 8.45 am and students can attempt the paper until 11.45 am.