Chhattisgarh Forest Guard Recruitment 2023: Notification Out For 1484 Posts @forest.cg.gov.in, Check Eligibility

Chhattisgarh Forest Guard Recruitment 2023 Notification: Chhattisgarh Forest Department has released notification for the recruitment of 1484 Forest Guard posts across the state. The registration process for the recruitment drive was started on May 20, 2023 and will conclude on June 11, 2023 at www.cgforest.com.
Candidates selected finally for the Forest Guard posts will be paid in Level 04 (5200-20200 Grade pay 1900).
Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of the performance of candidates in Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test(PET). Candidates having certain educational qualifications with required physical measurement as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.
Chhattisgarh Forest Guard Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
Opening date of online application: May 20, 2023
Closing date of application: June 11, 2023
Chhattisgarh Forest Guard Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
Forest Guard-1484
Chhattisgarh Forest Guard Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification
Candidates should have Higher Secondary passed from any recognized board/institution.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
Chhattisgarh Forest Guard Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (as on 01.01.2023)
Minimum 18 Years
Maximum 40 Years
Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.
Chhattisgarh Forest Guard Recruitment 2023: Pay
Pay matrix level 4 (Rs.5200 – 20200)Grade pay 1900
Check the notification link for salary during the probation period.
Chhattisgarh Forest Guard PST/PET
|For ST Candidates:
|Hight (Male)
|152 cm
|Hight (Female)
|145 cm
|For Others:
|Hight (Male)
|163 cm
|Hight (Female)
|150 cm
|Chest Normal (For All):
|Male
|79 cm (Minimum)
|Chest Expansion (For All):
|Male
|05 cm (Minimum)
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the physical measurement test requirement for the post.
Chhattisgarh Forest Guard Recruitment 2023 PDF
Chhattisgarh Forest Guard Recruitment 2023: How To Apply
You can apply online for these posts from the official website www.cgforest.com on or before June 11, 2023.