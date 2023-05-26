Chhattisgarh Forest Guard Recruitment 2023: Notification Out For 1484 Posts @forest.cg.gov.in, Check Eligibility

Chhattisgarh Forest Guard has invited online applications for the 1484 Forest Guard Posts on its official website. Check Chhattisgarh Forest Guard Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Chhattisgarh Forest Guard Recruitment 2023 Notification: Chhattisgarh Forest Department has released notification for the recruitment of 1484 Forest Guard posts across the state. The registration process for the recruitment drive was started on May 20, 2023 and will conclude on June 11, 2023 at www.cgforest.com.

Candidates selected finally for the Forest Guard posts will be paid in Level 04 (5200-20200 Grade pay 1900).

Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of the performance of candidates in Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test(PET). Candidates having certain educational qualifications with required physical measurement as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.



Chhattisgarh Forest Guard Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application: May 20, 2023

Closing date of application: June 11, 2023





Chhattisgarh Forest Guard Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Forest Guard-1484



Chhattisgarh Forest Guard Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Candidates should have Higher Secondary passed from any recognized board/institution.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



Chhattisgarh Forest Guard Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (as on 01.01.2023)

Minimum 18 Years

Maximum 40 Years

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.

Chhattisgarh Forest Guard Recruitment 2023: Pay

Pay matrix level 4 (Rs.5200 – 20200)Grade pay 1900

Check the notification link for salary during the probation period.

Chhattisgarh Forest Guard PST/PET

For ST Candidates: Hight (Male) 152 cm Hight (Female) 145 cm For Others: Hight (Male) 163 cm Hight (Female) 150 cm Chest Normal (For All): Male 79 cm (Minimum) Chest Expansion (For All): Male 05 cm (Minimum)

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the physical measurement test requirement for the post.

Chhattisgarh Forest Guard Recruitment 2023 PDF





Chhattisgarh Forest Guard Recruitment 2023: How To Apply

You can apply online for these posts from the official website www.cgforest.com on or before June 11, 2023.