Children’s Day Speech 2025: Childhood is the indeed the best time of everyone's lives. What a joy to be so carefree! Children are a joy to behold. With their spirited laughter and mischiefs, they make everyone around them happy. They find happiness in little things. Childhood is the joyous time of fun and play. It is the period of development for everyone. It shapes our personalities for the future. On bad days, we often remember good memories from childhood and they make us cheerful. To celebrate precious children, we observe Children’s Day on November 14. November 14 marks the birth anniversary of India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, who was extremely fond of children. He was lovingly called ‘Chacha Nehru’. Children’s Day gives us an opportunity to promote and celebrate children’s rights.

Time to shine! On the cherished occasion of Children’s Day, schools transition from their usual academic routine to become vibrant centers of activity and celebration. The emphasis is shifted entirely to the students, encouraging them to demonstrate their talents and harness their creativity. This dedication is realized through thoughtfully organized events, including eloquence-building speech contests, insightful essay writing, imaginative drawing competitions, and various other cultural programs and games. This article serves as an essential resource, offering carefully crafted content—from memorable 10-line tributes to deeply inspiring short and long speeches—designed to empower both students and teachers to perfectly capture the event's spirit. Also Read: Children's Day Drawing Ideas On the occasion of Children’s Day, schools organize speech, essay, drawing and other competitions to enable students to celebrate the event. We have provided 10 lines, informative and inspiring short and long speeches for students and teachers in this article.

10 Lines on Children’s Day in English 1. Children’s Day is a special and joyous occasion that is celebrated in India. 2. The event is observed annually on November 14. 3. The day commemorates the birth anniversary of India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. 4. Pandit Nehru had a strong fondness for children and kids. 5. Due to his loving bond with children, he was known as ‘Chacha Nehru’. 6. Pandit Nehru cherished children and believed that they represent the country’s future. 7. He believed that with proper education, children can create a promising world. 8. On Children’s Day, we must understand the importance of love and support for every child. 9. Children engage in fun activities on this occasion. 10. Let’s celebrate Children’s Day with much joy and enthusiasm. Small Speech on Children's Day in English

Good morning esteemed Principal Sir, teachers, staff members, and my dear friends. Today we are gathered here to celebrate the momentous occasion of Children’s Day. This is the occasion to celebrate the happiness and innocence of children. On this day, we pay tribute to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, our first Prime Minister as November 14 commemorates his birth anniversary. Pandit Nehru had a deep and profound love for children. He believed that they represented the future of the country. He was a prominent freedom fighter. Kids often referred to him as ‘Chacha Nehru’. He cherished all children irrespective of their religion, caste or economic status. He advocated for their education so that they can fulfill their dreams. We should make use of this occasion and spread the importance of protecting the rights of every child.

Let us make the world a better place for the future of tomorrow. Happy Children’s Day! Thank you. Children’s Day Speech by Teacher Good morning esteemed Principal Sir, teachers, staff members, and my dear friends. Today we are gathered here to celebrate the momentous occasion of Children’s Day. This is the occasion to celebrate the happiness and innocence of children. On this day, we pay tribute to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, our first Prime Minister as November 14 commemorates his birth anniversary. Pandit Nehru had a deep and profound love for children. He believed that they represented the future of the country. He was a prominent freedom fighter. Kids often referred to him as ‘Chacha Nehru’. He cherished all children irrespective of their religion, caste or economic status. He advocated for their education so that they can fulfill their dreams. We should make use of this occasion and spread the importance of protecting the rights of every child.

Let us make the world a better place for the future of tomorrow. Happy Children’s Day! Thank you. Children’s Day Speech by Principal Good morning to everyone present and a special good morning to my dear children! On behalf of all the teachers, I want to extend greetings to all the children on Children’s Day. It is indeed your day! As we all know, Children’s Day is dedicated to you, dear children. It is the day when we celebrate your simplicity, innocence and curiosity. Every child is unique in their own way and every child is loved by all. Children’s Day marks the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. He was our first prime minister and fought relentlessly for our country’s independence. Children, you are the future of the country. Today I encourage all of you to fulfill your dreams and aspirations.

Have lots of fun on this special occasion and celebrate the joy of childhood. A Very Happy Children’s Day to all! Children’s Day Speech for Kg Students Good morning to everyone present. I stand before all of you to give a speech on Children’s Day. Children’s Day is celebrated on November 14 because it's the birth anniversary of our first prime minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. He loved children very much. Kids called him Chacha Nehru. Children are like rays of the sun, bright and warm. They bring joy in others lives. All children are gifts from God and should be loved. Let's celebrate Children’s Day with lots of fun! Happy Children’s Day to all! Thank you Children’s Day Speech for LKG and UKG Students Good morning Principal Sir, teachers, and my dear friends. Today we celebrate a special day- Children’s Day. This is the day to celebrate us, children. Children are smart and wonderful. They spread joy and happiness wherever they go.

November 14 marks the birth anniversary of India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, who was extremely fond of children. He was lovingly called ‘Chacha Nehru’. The world becomes a brighter place when children smile and laugh. Children are the future of the world. We must enjoy Children’s Day with a lot of fun and games. Children are special and loved by everyone. Happy Children’s Day! Thank you. Also Read: Anchoring Script for Children's Day Children’s Day Speech for Class 2 and 3 Good morning respected principal, teachers and friends. Today we are assembled here to celebrate the occasion of Children’s Day. As we know, Children’s Day is celebrated on November 14 as it marks the birth anniversary of India’s first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. Jawaharlal Nehru loved children. He called them flowers of the garden. He was lovingly known as Chacha Nehru. Pandit Nehru fought for the freedom of our country. Pandit Nehru was a firm believer in nation building and wanted to build a democratic nation.

He endured several years in jail to achieve independence. During this time, he wrote his book ‘The Discovery of India’ and also wrote letters to his daughter, Indira Gandhi. Let us come together to contribute to the progress of India and uphold the values of unity and harmony. On his birthday, we should remember him and celebrate the precious children around us. Children’s Day Speech for Class 4 and 5 Best Speech on Children's Day Good morning respected principal, teachers and friends. Today we are assembled here to celebrate the occasion of Children’s Day. Children’s Day is celebrated on November 14 as it commemorates the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. His love for children earned him the title of Chacha Nehru. Jawaharlal Nehru was born in Allahabad (now Prayagraj) on November 14, 1889. He played a crucial role in India’s struggle for independence along with Mahatma Gandhi and other leaders. He was the son of renowned barrister, Motilal Nehru.

Today we celebrate children and all their wonderful qualities. Children are precious gifts given to us by God. Thus every child should be loved and cherished. Pandit Nehru believed that each and every child should have the opportunity to dream big and fulfill their aspirations. It is not just about the festivities, but a day to emphasise on the importance of children. They are the future and it is only when they are encouraged to learn, that they can contribute towards creating a better society. Pandit Nehru once famously said, ‘’Children are like buds in a garden and should be carefully and lovingly nurtured, as they are the future of the nation and the citizens of tomorrow.’’ Children should be nurtured with support and guidance. Along with rights like right to education and right to play, we also have some responsibilities as children. Some of our duties include studying well, imbibing good values, following the right principles and respecting elders.

On this Children’s Day, let us promise to be kind to each other, be on our best behaviour at school and make our parents and teachers proud with our actions. Happy Children’s Day to all. Thank you! Children’s Day Long Speech for Class 6-12 Children's Day Special Speech Good morning respected principal, teachers and friends. Today we are assembled here to celebrate the occasion of Children’s Day. This is a special day for all children. This is the day of fun, frolic, laughter and treats. Along with this, November 14 marks the birth anniversary of our first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. Pandit Nehru loved children dearly and believed that all children should be treasured. He advocated for children’s rights and education. Children are the future of our country and therefore they must be presented with the chance to dream and fulfill those dreams.

On Children’s Day we should not just celebrate childhood but also reflect on the importance of children in the society. Children are like plants. Pandit Nehru once famously said, ‘’Children are like buds in a garden and should be carefully and lovingly nurtured, as they are the future of the nation and the citizens of tomorrow.’’ Like plants require constant care, sunlight and water, in the same way children must be nurtured with love and care. With proper guidance and support, children can grow into responsible citizens. All children, irrespective of their economic status, caste or creed have the right to live their childhood in a carefree manner. We should draw inspiration from the life of Chacha Nehru who fought for the country’s independence. He was born in Allahabad (now Prayagraj) on November 14, 1889. He played a crucial role in India’s struggle for independence along with Mahatma Gandhi and other leaders. He was the son of renowned barrister, Motilal Nehru.

It was due to his and other fighters’ relentless efforts that we achieved independence. Like Pandit Nehru, we should abide to uphold the values of unity and harmony. As children, we should be united. We must fulfill our duties of being kind and respectful towards others and grateful for all that parents do for us. We should cherish our freedom to play and study. It is important that children become good human beings who live by the values of honesty, generosity, harmony and respect. These values will help us become adults with great personalities. On this Children’s Day, let us remember our duties and become good citizens. I wish everyone a very happy children’s day. Thank you! Children’s Day Speech 20 Lines 1. Children’s Day is a special and joyous occasion that is celebrated in India. 2. The event is observed annually on November 14.

3. The day commemorates the birth anniversary of India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. 4. Pandit Nehru had a strong fondness for children and kids. 5. Due to his loving bond with children, he was known as ‘Chacha Nehru’. 6. Pandit Nehru cherished children and believed that they represent the country’s future. 7. He believed that with proper education, children can create a promising world. 8. On Children’s Day, we must understand the importance of love and support for every child. 9. Children engage in fun activities on this occasion. 10. Children’s Day is not just about having fun. 11. It is also about understanding the importance of children. 12. Children are precious and they must be cherished. 13. Every child has the right to proper education irrespective of their caste and religion.

14. With education, children get the wings to fly. 15. They can fulfill their aspirations and make everyone proud. 16. Children should also shoulder their responsibilities of being respectful towards all. 17. On this Children’s Day, let us come together to celebrate this special occasion. 18. Let us be kind to each other. 19. Let us be grateful to our parents and teachers for their efforts. 20. Happy Children’s Day to all the wonderful children! 1 Minute Speech on Children’s Day Good morning Principal Sir, teachers, and my dear friends. We are gathered here to celebrate the occasion of Children’s Day. It is also known as Bal Diwas. November 14 marks the birth anniversary of India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, who was extremely fond of children. He was lovingly called ‘Chacha Nehru’.

Children’s Day is the special occasion to honour the joy and enthusiasm of children. Pandit Nehru rightly believed that children are the future of our country. He called them ‘flowers of the garden’. Each and every child deserves the opportunity to learn and grow. This day serves as a reminder of the importance of protecting the rights of all children. They should be presented the opportunity to fulfill their dreams. On this day we must acknowledge and appreciate children. World Children’s Day is observed on November 20. Earlier India used to celebrate the occasion on the same day but after the death of Pandit Nehru, it was decided to celebrate his birthday as Children’s Day. I wish a Happy Children’s Day to all. Thank you! 2 Minute Speech on Children’s Day - Short Speech Good morning esteemed Principal Sir, teachers, staff members, and my dear friends. We are gathered here to celebrate the event of Children’s Day. November 14 marks the birth anniversary of India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, who was extremely fond of children. He was lovingly called ‘Chacha Nehru’. Children’s Day gives us an opportunity to promote and celebrate children’s rights.

Children’s Day is a special occasion to honour the joy and enthusiasm of children. Pandit Nehru rightly believed that children are the future of our country. He called them ‘flowers of the garden’. Each and every child deserves the opportunity to learn and grow. The world becomes a brighter place when children smile and laugh. Children are the future of the world. We must enjoy Children’s Day with a lot of fun and games. Children are special and loved by everyone. Children’s Day is not just a day of celebration but it is the day to focus on the importance of nurturing every child. They are the future of the world and thus must be given the support to make their dreams a reality. Children hold the power to shape the future. Children are often curious to know how the world around them functions. When they explore, they learn. Education is the tool that every child needs to feel empowered. It is the key to give wings to their aspirations.

Through education, children can unlock their full potential and build a better future. Let us make the world a better place for the future of tomorrow. Let us join hands to protect and cherish children. Thank you! 3 Minute Speech on Children’s Day - Long Speech Good morning esteemed Principal Sir, teachers, staff members, and my dear friends. Today we celebrate Children’s Day. The special and momentous day dedicated to children! November 14 marks the birth anniversary of India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, who was extremely fond of children. He was lovingly called ‘Chacha Nehru’. Childhood is the most beautiful and important time of everyone’s lives. Childhood is the time when the values and beliefs that stay with us throughout our lives are cultivated. Children’s Day is celebrated to celebrate the experience of childhood.

World Children’s Day is observed on November 20. Earlier India used to celebrate the occasion on the same day but after the death of Pandit Nehru, it was decided to celebrate his birthday as Children’s Day. Pandit Nehru adored children. He called them the future of the country. He advocated for the right of proper education for all children. Thus on Children’s Day, we celebrate the previous children. It is not just about the festivities, but a day to emphasise on the importance of children. They are the future and it is only when they are encouraged to learn, that they can contribute towards creating a better society. Every child irrespective of their religion, caste and creed deserves love and opportunities. Their welfare and rights should be cared for. Children bring joy and happiness. With their infectious laughter, they bring light to the world. They are creative and always curious.