25+ Best Christmas and Santa Clause DIY Craft Ideas for Kids and School Students

By Gurmeet Kaur
Dec 24, 2025, 11:50 IST

Explore 25+ best Christmas and Santa Claus DIY craft ideas for kids and school students. From easy crafts for kindergarten to creative DIY projects for schools, these craft ideas are perfect for Christmas celebrations.

Christmas Art and Craft Ideas 2025: Christmas is one of the most joyfully celebrated festivals in schools, bringing smiles, creativity, and festive cheer to classrooms. Schools celebrate Christmas through special morning assemblies, carol singing, classroom decorations, Christmas tree setups, fancy dress competitions, and engaging DIY craft activities. Teachers encourage students to express their creativity through hands-on Christmas and Santa Claus DIY craft projects, making learning joyful, interactive, and memorable.

DIY craft activities during Christmas not only add color to school celebrations but also help children develop fine motor skills, imagination, teamwork, and festive values like sharing and kindness. From simple paper-based DIY decorations to creative recycled crafts, Christmas DIY craft ideas are suitable for nursery kids, primary students, and even middle school children.

In this article, we have provided 25+ Christmas and Santa Claus DIY craft ideas ranging from easy and simple crafts for young kids to creative and decorative projects for school students. These ideas are perfect for classroom activities, Christmas exhibitions, bulletin board decorations, and fun holiday homework.

Why Christmas Craft Activities Are Important for Kids

Christmas crafts are more than just fun activities. They help children:

  • Improve creativity and artistic expression

  • Enhance focus and fine motor skills

  • Learn festival values in an engaging and joyful way

  • Participate actively in school celebrations

  • Enjoy stress-free, screen-free learning

Schools often include Christmas craft sessions as part of holiday celebrations or activity-based learning days. The Christmas craft ideas provided below will help teachers and parents plan meaningful, age-appropriate DIY activities that keep children engaged while celebrating the true spirit of Christmas in a fun and creative manner.

Easy Christmas Craft Ideas for Nursery and Kindergarten Kids

These craft ideas use simple materials and are ideal for young learners:

  • Paper plate Santa face

  • Cotton snowman craft

  • Thumb painting Christmas tree

  • Paper stocking decoration

  • Santa cap with chart paper

  • Handprint reindeer art

Simple Christmas Craft Ideas for Primary School Students

Perfect for Classes 1 to 5, these crafts are colorful and easy to make:

  • Paper Christmas wreath

  • Popsicle stick Christmas tree

  • Candy cane paper craft

  • Santa Claus paper puppet

  • Christmas bell with glitter

  • Star ornament using cardboard

Creative Christmas Craft Ideas for Middle School Students

These ideas involve more detailing and creativity, suitable for Classes 6 to 8:

  • Origami Christmas ornaments

  • DIY Christmas lantern

  • 3D Christmas tree model

  • Recycled bottle snowman

  • Christmas wall hanging

  • Handmade greeting cards

Best 25+ Christmas Craft Ideas for Kids and School Students

Here is a curated list of the best 25+ Christmas craft ideas suitable for school celebrations, classroom activities, and exhibitions:

  1. Paper Plate Santa Claus

  2. Cotton Ball Snowman

  3. Popsicle Stick Christmas Tree

  4. Paper Christmas Wreath

  5. Handprint Reindeer

  6. DIY Christmas Star

  7. Santa Hat Craft

  8. Christmas Stocking Craft

  9. Paper Snowflakes

  10. Origami Christmas Tree

  11. Christmas Bell Decoration

  12. Paper Garland for Classroom

  13. Recycled Bottle Snowman

  14. Candy Cane Craft

  15. Santa Face Mask

  16. 3D Christmas Tree Model

  17. Christmas Greeting Card

  18. Paper Angel Craft

  19. Pine Cone Christmas Decor

  20. Christmas Door Hanging

  21. Santa Puppet Craft

  22. DIY Christmas Lantern

  23. Christmas Cap with Paper

  24. Wall Decoration with Stars

  25. Christmas Gift Box Craft

  26. Mini Christmas Crib (optional advanced craft)

Christmas Craft Ideas Using Waste Materials

Schools often encourage eco-friendly learning. These crafts use recycled items:

  • Bottle cap ornaments

  • Newspaper Christmas tree

  • Ice cream stick decorations

  • Old CDs as Christmas stars

  • Cardboard reindeer

Christmas craft ideas for kids and school students make festive celebrations more joyful, educational, and memorable. Whether it’s a simple Santa craft for kindergarten or a creative recycled decoration for older students, these activities bring the true spirit of Christmas into classrooms. Schools can use these ideas for assemblies, exhibitions, and classroom decoration, ensuring every child participates in the festive joy.

So, pick the best DIY craft ideas this Christmas and encourage children to create, explore, and celebrate the festival with imagination and joy.

Merry Christmas to all! 🎄✨

