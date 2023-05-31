[Link Active] CHSE Odisha 12th Commerce, Science Result 2023: Check HSE Plus Two ଫଳାଫଳ with Roll Number, Name and School-wise

CHSE Odisha 12th Commerce, Science Result 2023 DIRECT LINK: Odisha CHSE Class 12 2023 ଫଳାଫଳ is released TODAY at 11 AM in online mode at its official websites orissaresults.nic.in or chseodisha.nic.in by Sudam Marndi. Girls Dominate Boys in Arts, Commerce result. Download Marksheet on DigiLocker from June 10, 2023.

CHSE Odisha 12th Commerce, Science Result 2023: Check HSE Plus Two Result with Roll Number, Name and School-wise
CHSE Odisha 12th Commerce, Science Result 2023: Check HSE Plus Two Result with Roll Number, Name and School-wise

LINK ACTIVE! Download CHSE Odisha Plus Two Commerce, Science Result 2023 with Roll Number, Name and School-wise: The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha (CHSE) has started the Odisha +2 Result Press Conference where Odisha school and mass education minister Sudam Marndi is  announcing Odisha 12th results 2023 through a press conference for the Science and Commerce streams on May 31, 2023 at 11 AM. Students can check their marks on the official websites of Odisha HSE at chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in with their Odisha CHSE exam roll numbers. The ଫଳାଫଳ for Arts stream students will be announced on June 7th or 8th, 2023. . Along with these websites, Odisha Plus Two students can also get their CHSE 12th Commerce and Science Marksheet 2023 from the board website and SMS service, free of cost.

Career Counseling

CHSE Odisha Plus Two Result 2023 Declared
(Direct Link Available Below)

Link 1 - Science Result 2023 Declared

Link 2 - Commerce Result 2023 Declared

Latest Updates from Odisha CHSE Result 2023: Keep refreshing this page for latest updates

CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2023 Direct Download Link

  • Odisha 12th Result 2023 Scholarship Scheme: Top 100 rank-holders will be awarded Rs 5000 in cash under the Mukhyamantri Medhabruti Puraskar Yojana.
  • Odisha CHSE Commerce Result 2023: Nayagarh records highest pass % 93.9 and Boudh gets lowest passing percentage of 55.55%
  • Odisha CHSE Science Result 2023: Nayagarh records highest pass % 96.41 and Gajapati gets lowest passing percentage of 61.55%
  • Odisha CHSE Marksheet 2023 to be available on DigiLocker app and website from June 10, 2023
  • CHSE Odisha +2 Result 2023 Science stream: 256 students in compartment category
  • CHSE Odisha +2 Result 2023 Commerce stream: 91 students in compartment category
  • Odisha +2 Result 2023: 291 schools get 100% result
  • CHSE Odisha 12th Class Result 2023: 2 schools record 0% result
  • Odisha CHSE Science Result 2023: 358 students score above 90%
  • Odisha CHSE Commerce Result 2023: 102 students score above 90%

CHSE Odisha +2 Result 2023 Helpline Number: 06742300914

CHSE Odisha Arts Result 2023 expected between June 7 to June 8, 2023

  • Girls outshine Boys in CHSE Odisha Science and Commerce Result 2023
Commerce stream overall pass percentage
 81.12%
Girls Pass % 83.87%
Boys Pass % 79.52%
Science stream overall pass percentage
 84.93%
Girls Pass % 85.67%
Boys Pass % 84.28%

Odisha CHSE 12th Result 2023: Over 39,000 students get first division in Science

Here's a division wise break up of CHSE 12th Science stream passed students

Division

Number of students

1st Division

39573

2nd Division

24257

3rd Division

14852

CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2023 Overview

Board

Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha

Class

12

Exam

Odisha Council of Higher Secondary Education 12th Examination

Stream

CHSE Odisha 12th Science

CHSE Odisha 12th Commerce

CHSE Odisha Exam 2023 Dates

March 1 to April 5, 2023

Odisha CHSE Result 2023 Date and Time

31 May, 2023 at 11am

Odisha Board Commerce, Science Result Status

DECLARED

Official Odisha 12th Class Website

chseodisha.nic.in

Ways to Check Odisha Plus Two Result 2023

Chseodisha.nic.in

orissaresults.nic.in

SMS service

CHSE Odisha Result 2023: How to Download Odisha Plus Two Mark Sheet 2023 for Commerce and Science

The various ways in which you can check and download your Odisha Board 12th Science and Commerce Marksheet 2023 are:

  • Official Website of CHSE, Odisha
  • SMS service

Credentials Required to Check Odisha 12th Result 2023 

Close to 3 lakh students who are waiting for their CHSE Odisha Result 2023 Class 12 for Science and Commerce stream can check their marksheet with the help of these credentials from their Hall Ticket/ Admit Card

  • Roll Number
  • Date of Birth (DoB)

List of Websites to Check Odisha Plus Two Result 2023 

Odisha 12th Result 2023 Website

Odisha 12th result 2023 Link

chseodisha.nic.in

http://chseodisha.nic.in/

orissaresults.nic.in

https://orissaresults.nic.in/

CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2023 Direct Download Link 

Odisha Plus Two Result 2023 Direct Link will be activated after the result announcement: 

Odisha Class 12 Result 2023 Commerce and Science Active

Science

http://orissaresults.nic.in/CHSE/index?s=ANNUAL%20HIGHER%20SECONDARY%20EXAMINATION%202023,%20SCIENCE%20STREAM

Commerce

http://orissaresults.nic.in/CHSE/Commauth?s=ANNUAL%20HIGHER%20SECONDARY%20EXAMINATION%202023,%20COMMERCE%20STREAM

Check Odisha HSE Plus Two Result with Roll Number

Odisha Board Results 2023 12th class Commerce and Science check with roll number in easy steps, as mentioned below from orissaresults.nic.in, chseodisha.nic.in or SMS.

Steps to Check CHSE Odisha 12th Result  2023 Online via Website

The following steps should be followed to download the Odish Plus Two Commerce and Science marksheet 2023 online at chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

Step 1: Go to any of the Odisha 12th Class Result 2023 websites mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on either the CHSE Odisha 12th Commerce result link or Odisha HSE Science result link.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and DoB in the result portal and submit.

Step 4: Your result will come up on a new window on your screen.

Step 5: Keep a screenshot or download the Odisha +2 Result 2023.

Check CHSE Odisha Plus Two Result 2023 on SMS

In case you have to check your CHSE Odisha Board Inter result 2023 offline due to Odisha CHSE websites slow or not working, then follow the steps mentioned here:

Step 1: Type a new SMS in your phone: RESULT(space)OR12(space)Roll Number.

Step 2: Send SMS to 56263

Step 3: Wait to get your 12th class Odisha Science and Commerce on the same mobile number

CHSE Odisha +2 Science Result 2023 Check By Name Wise

Based on previous year practise by Odisha Board, Council of Higher Secondary Education Odisha does not provide the facility for students to check their Odisha CHSE Plus Two Final Result using their roll number from the official website. However, since many students prefer to search for their Odisha 12th Result Science Commerce 2023 name-wise, some 3rd party websites might claim to provide such a service. It is advised to not provide your data to such websites or else your information could be misused. 

Odisha CHSE Grading System 2023: Commerce and Science Stream

Marks Obtained

Grade

Grade based on

Grade Point

91-100

A1

Top 1/8th of passed candidates

10

81-90

A2

Next 1/8th of passed candidates

9

71-80

B1

Next 1/8th of passed candidates

8

61-70

B2

Next 1/8th of passed candidates

7

51-60

C1

Next 1/8th of passed candidates

6

41-50

C2

Next 1/8th of passed candidates

5

33-40

D

Next 1/8th of passed candidates

4

21-32

E1

E: Failed Candidates

C

00-20

E2

E: Failed Candidates

C

CHSE Odisha 12th Exams Result 2023 Passing Criteria

To pass the CHSE Odisha 12th exams, Odisha Plus Two students must obtain at least 30% marks in each subject and 33% marks in aggregate.

Odisha CHSE Result 2023: Passing Marks for Theory Papers
Subjects Maximum Marks Passing Marks
First Language 100 33
Second Language 100 33
Physics 70 23
Chemistry 70 23
Math 100 33
Business Studies 80 26
Accounts 80 26
Economics 80 26
History 80 26
Political Science 80 26
Sociology 80 26

Odisha CHSE Result 2023: Passing Marks in Practical
Subjects Maximum Marks Passing Marks
Physics 30 23
Chemistry 30 23
Business Studies 20 06
Accounts 20 06
Economics 20 06
History 20 06
Political Science 20 06
Sociology 20 06

What after Odisha CHSE Result 2023? 

After the Odisha 12th result 2023 is announced, students will get their original mark sheets from their schools after some time. The marksheet procured today will be provisional. The original Odisha +2 mark sheets will be required for admission into colleges and universities.

SAMS Odisha

The Student Academic Management System (SAMS, Odisha) is an integrated portal that simplifies and streamlines the admission process for various courses in Odisha. It replaces the manual, time-consuming, and expensive offline admission system that students struggle with. Developed by the Higher Education Department,  with aim to reduce effort and expenses involved in the admission process.

Students can check out the different courses available after 12th grade and choose the one that suits them best to make an informed decision about which course to take.

Students can visit the SAMS Odisha portal at https://www.samsodisha.gov.in/

Odisha SAMS Statistics

Commerce Stream

Strength

31,443

Admission

21,127

Science Stream

Strength

72,243

Admission

45,291

Arts Stream

Strength

1,43,145

Admission

1,27,480

SESSION

STUDENT ADMISSION

COLLEGE PARTICIPATION

2022-23

2,00,394

1024

2021-22

1,91,160

1025

2020-21

1,69,216

1029

2019-20

1,81,983

1047

2018-19

1,42,428

1022

2017-18

1,67,185

981

2016-17

1,82,631

944

12th Class Odisha Result 2023: CHSE +2 Science, Commerce Marksheet 

The Odisha Board HSE Marksheet provided soon after the results will be provisional in nature. Students will have to get in touch with school authorities and collect their original marksheet after a few weeks. 

Details Mentioned on Odisha CHSE Result 2023

  • Student’s name
  • Student’s roll number
  • School name and/or school code
  • Subjects list
  • Marks secured in each subject
  • Total marks secured
  • Maximum marks in each subject
  • Minimum passing marks in each subject
  • Percentage Secured
  • Grades 
  • Qualifying Status

Odisha 12th Result 2023 Scholarship Scheme

Top 100 rank-holders will be awarded Rs 5000 in cash under the Mukhyamantri Medhabruti Puraskar Yojana.

Odisha HSE Class 12 Result 2023 Previous Year Statistics 

Odisha Board +2 Result 2022 Commerce Stream

Particulars

Specifics

Registered Students for Class 12 Commerce 

24162

No. of Science stream students Appeared

23726

Number of Qualifying Students

21165

Overall Pass %

89.20% 

CHSE Odisha Result 2022 Science Stream

Particulars

Specifics

Registered Students for Class 12 Science

78077

No. of Science stream students Appeared

76604

Number of Qualifying Students

72106

Overall Pass %

94.12%

CHSE Odisha Result 2023: Science stream Pass percentage over years

Year

Overall pass %

2022

94.12 

2021

95.15

2020

70.21

2019

72.33%

2018

76.98

2017

81.11

2016

92.63

2015

76.75

2014

68.37

Year

Stream-wise Overall pass percentage

Boys’ pass percentage for Science, Commerce and Arts streams

Girls pass percentage for Science, Commerce and Arts streams

2022

94.12 (Science)

89.20 (Commerce)

82.10 (Arts)

93.80 (Science)

88.32 (Commerce)

75.08 (Arts)

94.52 (Science)

90.71 (Commerce)

87.45 (Arts)

2021

95.15 (Science) 94.96 (Commerce) 89.49 (Arts)

85.98 (Arts)

92.34 (Arts)

2020

70.21 (Science)

67.56 (Arts)

74.95 (Commerce)

-

-

2019

72.33%

70.40%

75.02%

2018

76.98 (Science)

68.79 (Arts)

74.9 (Commerce)

75.69 (Science)

60.88 (Arts)

73.11 (Commerce)

78.88 (Science)

74.38 (Arts)

74.48 (Commerce)

2017

81.11

80.29

82.36

2016

92.63

-

-

2015

76.75

72.36

81.53

2014

68.37

64.18

72.85

CHSE Odisha Result 2023 FAQs

Que 1: Controller of Examination CHSE Odisha: Who is the head of Board Secondary Education Odisha?

Dakshya Prasad Nanda is the President of Board of Secondary Education, Odisha

Que 2: Who is Commissioner of education in Odisha?

Aswathy S., IAS is the Commissioner of education in Odisha.

Que 3: odisharesult.nic.in 2023: How to collect Odisha Class 12 marksheets after results?

After the declaration of Odisha Class 12 results 2023, students can collect their original marksheets from their registered schools.

Que 4: CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2023 Date

CHSE Odisha +2 Arts Result 2023 expected between June 7 to June 8, 2023

Related Categories

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next