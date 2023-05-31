[Link Active] CHSE Odisha 12th Commerce, Science Result 2023: Check HSE Plus Two ଫଳାଫଳ with Roll Number, Name and School-wise

LINK ACTIVE! Download CHSE Odisha Plus Two Commerce, Science Result 2023 with Roll Number, Name and School-wise: The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha (CHSE) has started the Odisha +2 Result Press Conference where Odisha school and mass education minister Sudam Marndi is announcing Odisha 12th results 2023 through a press conference for the Science and Commerce streams on May 31, 2023 at 11 AM. Students can check their marks on the official websites of Odisha HSE at chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in with their Odisha CHSE exam roll numbers. The ଫଳାଫଳ for Arts stream students will be announced on June 7th or 8th, 2023. . Along with these websites, Odisha Plus Two students can also get their CHSE 12th Commerce and Science Marksheet 2023 from the board website and SMS service, free of cost.
CHSE Odisha Plus Two Result 2023 Declared
Link 1 - Science Result 2023 Declared
Link 2 - Commerce Result 2023 Declared
Latest Updates from Odisha CHSE Result 2023: Keep refreshing this page for latest updates
- Odisha 12th Result 2023 Scholarship Scheme: Top 100 rank-holders will be awarded Rs 5000 in cash under the Mukhyamantri Medhabruti Puraskar Yojana.
- Odisha CHSE Marksheet 2023 to be available on DigiLocker app and website from June 10, 2023
CHSE Odisha +2 Result 2023 Helpline Number: 06742300914
CHSE Odisha Arts Result 2023 expected between June 7 to June 8, 2023
- Girls outshine Boys in CHSE Odisha Science and Commerce Result 2023
|Commerce stream overall pass percentage
|81.12%
|Girls Pass %
|83.87%
|Boys Pass %
|79.52%
|Science stream overall pass percentage
|84.93%
|Girls Pass %
|85.67%
|Boys Pass %
|84.28%
Odisha CHSE 12th Result 2023: Over 39,000 students get first division in Science
Here's a division wise break up of CHSE 12th Science stream passed students
CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2023 Overview
Board
Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha
Class
12
Exam
Odisha Council of Higher Secondary Education 12th Examination
Stream
CHSE Odisha 12th Science
CHSE Odisha 12th Commerce
CHSE Odisha Exam 2023 Dates
March 1 to April 5, 2023
Odisha CHSE Result 2023 Date and Time
31 May, 2023 at 11am
Odisha Board Commerce, Science Result Status
DECLARED
Official Odisha 12th Class Website
chseodisha.nic.in
Ways to Check Odisha Plus Two Result 2023
Chseodisha.nic.in
orissaresults.nic.in
SMS service
CHSE Odisha Result 2023: How to Download Odisha Plus Two Mark Sheet 2023 for Commerce and Science
The various ways in which you can check and download your Odisha Board 12th Science and Commerce Marksheet 2023 are:
- Official Website of CHSE, Odisha
- SMS service
Credentials Required to Check Odisha 12th Result 2023
Close to 3 lakh students who are waiting for their CHSE Odisha Result 2023 Class 12 for Science and Commerce stream can check their marksheet with the help of these credentials from their Hall Ticket/ Admit Card
- Roll Number
- Date of Birth (DoB)
List of Websites to Check Odisha Plus Two Result 2023
Odisha 12th Result 2023 Website
Odisha 12th result 2023 Link
chseodisha.nic.in
http://chseodisha.nic.in/
orissaresults.nic.in
https://orissaresults.nic.in/
CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2023 Direct Download Link
Odisha Plus Two Result 2023 Direct Link will be activated after the result announcement:
Odisha Class 12 Result 2023 Commerce and Science Active
Science
http://orissaresults.nic.in/CHSE/index?s=ANNUAL%20HIGHER%20SECONDARY%20EXAMINATION%202023,%20SCIENCE%20STREAM
Commerce
http://orissaresults.nic.in/CHSE/Commauth?s=ANNUAL%20HIGHER%20SECONDARY%20EXAMINATION%202023,%20COMMERCE%20STREAM
Check Odisha HSE Plus Two Result with Roll Number
Odisha Board Results 2023 12th class Commerce and Science check with roll number in easy steps, as mentioned below from orissaresults.nic.in, chseodisha.nic.in or SMS.
Steps to Check CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2023 Online via Website
The following steps should be followed to download the Odish Plus Two Commerce and Science marksheet 2023 online at chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.
Step 1: Go to any of the Odisha 12th Class Result 2023 websites mentioned above
Step 2: On the homepage, click on either the CHSE Odisha 12th Commerce result link or Odisha HSE Science result link.
Step 3: Enter your roll number and DoB in the result portal and submit.
Step 4: Your result will come up on a new window on your screen.
Step 5: Keep a screenshot or download the Odisha +2 Result 2023.
Check CHSE Odisha Plus Two Result 2023 on SMS
In case you have to check your CHSE Odisha Board Inter result 2023 offline due to Odisha CHSE websites slow or not working, then follow the steps mentioned here:
Step 1: Type a new SMS in your phone: RESULT(space)OR12(space)Roll Number.
Step 2: Send SMS to 56263
Step 3: Wait to get your 12th class Odisha Science and Commerce on the same mobile number
CHSE Odisha +2 Science Result 2023 Check By Name Wise
Based on previous year practise by Odisha Board, Council of Higher Secondary Education Odisha does not provide the facility for students to check their Odisha CHSE Plus Two Final Result using their roll number from the official website. However, since many students prefer to search for their Odisha 12th Result Science Commerce 2023 name-wise, some 3rd party websites might claim to provide such a service. It is advised to not provide your data to such websites or else your information could be misused.
Odisha CHSE Grading System 2023: Commerce and Science Stream
Marks Obtained
Grade
Grade based on
Grade Point
91-100
A1
Top 1/8th of passed candidates
10
81-90
A2
Next 1/8th of passed candidates
9
71-80
B1
Next 1/8th of passed candidates
8
61-70
B2
Next 1/8th of passed candidates
7
51-60
C1
Next 1/8th of passed candidates
6
41-50
C2
Next 1/8th of passed candidates
5
33-40
D
Next 1/8th of passed candidates
4
21-32
E1
E: Failed Candidates
C
00-20
E2
E: Failed Candidates
C
CHSE Odisha 12th Exams Result 2023 Passing Criteria
To pass the CHSE Odisha 12th exams, Odisha Plus Two students must obtain at least 30% marks in each subject and 33% marks in aggregate.
Odisha CHSE Result 2023: Passing Marks for Theory Papers
|Subjects
|Maximum Marks
|Passing Marks
|First Language
|100
|33
|Second Language
|100
|33
|Physics
|70
|23
|Chemistry
|70
|23
|Math
|100
|33
|Business Studies
|80
|26
|Accounts
|80
|26
|Economics
|80
|26
|History
|80
|26
|Political Science
|80
|26
|Sociology
|80
|26
Odisha CHSE Result 2023: Passing Marks in Practical
|Subjects
|Maximum Marks
|Passing Marks
|Physics
|30
|23
|Chemistry
|30
|23
|Business Studies
|20
|06
|Accounts
|20
|06
|Economics
|20
|06
|History
|20
|06
|Political Science
|20
|06
|Sociology
|20
|06
What after Odisha CHSE Result 2023?
After the Odisha 12th result 2023 is announced, students will get their original mark sheets from their schools after some time. The marksheet procured today will be provisional. The original Odisha +2 mark sheets will be required for admission into colleges and universities.
SAMS Odisha
The Student Academic Management System (SAMS, Odisha) is an integrated portal that simplifies and streamlines the admission process for various courses in Odisha. It replaces the manual, time-consuming, and expensive offline admission system that students struggle with. Developed by the Higher Education Department, with aim to reduce effort and expenses involved in the admission process.
Students can check out the different courses available after 12th grade and choose the one that suits them best to make an informed decision about which course to take.
Students can visit the SAMS Odisha portal at https://www.samsodisha.gov.in/
Odisha SAMS Statistics
Commerce Stream
Strength
31,443
Admission
21,127
Science Stream
Strength
72,243
Admission
45,291
Arts Stream
Strength
1,43,145
Admission
1,27,480
SESSION
STUDENT ADMISSION
COLLEGE PARTICIPATION
2022-23
2,00,394
1024
2021-22
1,91,160
1025
2020-21
1,69,216
1029
2019-20
1,81,983
1047
2018-19
1,42,428
1022
2017-18
1,67,185
981
2016-17
|
1,82,631
|
944
12th Class Odisha Result 2023: CHSE +2 Science, Commerce Marksheet
The Odisha Board HSE Marksheet provided soon after the results will be provisional in nature. Students will have to get in touch with school authorities and collect their original marksheet after a few weeks.
Details Mentioned on Odisha CHSE Result 2023
- Student’s name
- Student’s roll number
- School name and/or school code
- Subjects list
- Marks secured in each subject
- Total marks secured
- Maximum marks in each subject
- Minimum passing marks in each subject
- Percentage Secured
- Grades
- Qualifying Status
Odisha 12th Result 2023 Scholarship Scheme
Top 100 rank-holders will be awarded Rs 5000 in cash under the Mukhyamantri Medhabruti Puraskar Yojana.
Odisha HSE Class 12 Result 2023 Previous Year Statistics
Odisha Board +2 Result 2022 Commerce Stream
Particulars
Specifics
Registered Students for Class 12 Commerce
24162
No. of Science stream students Appeared
23726
Number of Qualifying Students
21165
Overall Pass %
89.20%
CHSE Odisha Result 2022 Science Stream
Particulars
Specifics
Registered Students for Class 12 Science
78077
No. of Science stream students Appeared
76604
Number of Qualifying Students
72106
Overall Pass %
94.12%
CHSE Odisha Result 2023: Science stream Pass percentage over years
Year
Overall pass %
2022
94.12
2021
95.15
2020
70.21
2019
72.33%
2018
76.98
2017
81.11
2016
92.63
2015
76.75
2014
68.37
Year
Stream-wise Overall pass percentage
Boys’ pass percentage for Science, Commerce and Arts streams
Girls pass percentage for Science, Commerce and Arts streams
2022
94.12 (Science)
89.20 (Commerce)
82.10 (Arts)
93.80 (Science)
88.32 (Commerce)
75.08 (Arts)
94.52 (Science)
90.71 (Commerce)
87.45 (Arts)
2021
95.15 (Science) 94.96 (Commerce) 89.49 (Arts)
|
85.98 (Arts)
92.34 (Arts)
2020
70.21 (Science)
67.56 (Arts)
74.95 (Commerce)
-
-
2019
72.33%
70.40%
75.02%
2018
76.98 (Science)
68.79 (Arts)
74.9 (Commerce)
75.69 (Science)
60.88 (Arts)
73.11 (Commerce)
78.88 (Science)
74.38 (Arts)
74.48 (Commerce)
2017
81.11
80.29
82.36
2016
92.63
-
-
2015
76.75
72.36
81.53
2014
68.37
64.18
72.85
CHSE Odisha Result 2023 FAQs
Que 1: Controller of Examination CHSE Odisha: Who is the head of Board Secondary Education Odisha?
Dakshya Prasad Nanda is the President of Board of Secondary Education, Odisha
Que 2: Who is Commissioner of education in Odisha?
Aswathy S., IAS is the Commissioner of education in Odisha.
Que 3: odisharesult.nic.in 2023: How to collect Odisha Class 12 marksheets after results?
After the declaration of Odisha Class 12 results 2023, students can collect their original marksheets from their registered schools.
Que 4: CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2023 Date
CHSE Odisha +2 Arts Result 2023 expected between June 7 to June 8, 2023