[Link Active] CHSE Odisha 12th Commerce, Science Result 2023: Check HSE Plus Two ଫଳାଫଳ with Roll Number, Name and School-wise

CHSE Odisha 12th Commerce, Science Result 2023 DIRECT LINK: Odisha CHSE Class 12 2023 ଫଳାଫଳ is released TODAY at 11 AM in online mode at its official websites orissaresults.nic.in or chseodisha.nic.in by Sudam Marndi. Girls Dominate Boys in Arts, Commerce result. Download Marksheet on DigiLocker from June 10, 2023.

CHSE Odisha 12th Commerce, Science Result 2023: Check HSE Plus Two Result with Roll Number, Name and School-wise

LINK ACTIVE! Download CHSE Odisha Plus Two Commerce, Science Result 2023 with Roll Number, Name and School-wise: The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha (CHSE) has started the Odisha +2 Result Press Conference where Odisha school and mass education minister Sudam Marndi is announcing Odisha 12th results 2023 through a press conference for the Science and Commerce streams on May 31, 2023 at 11 AM. Students can check their marks on the official websites of Odisha HSE at chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in with their Odisha CHSE exam roll numbers. The ଫଳାଫଳ for Arts stream students will be announced on June 7th or 8th, 2023. . Along with these websites, Odisha Plus Two students can also get their CHSE 12th Commerce and Science Marksheet 2023 from the board website and SMS service, free of cost.



Odisha 12th Result 2023 Scholarship Scheme: Top 100 rank-holders will be awarded Rs 5000 in cash under the Mukhyamantri Medhabruti Puraskar Yojana.

Odisha CHSE Commerce Result 2023: Nayagarh records highest pass % 93.9 and Boudh gets lowest passing percentage of 55.55% Odisha CHSE Science Result 2023: Nayagarh records highest pass % 96.41 and Gajapati gets lowest passing percentage of 61.55%

Odisha CHSE Marksheet 2023 to be available on DigiLocker app and website from June 10, 2023 CHSE Odisha +2 Result 2023 Science stream: 256 students in compartment category

256 students in compartment category CHSE Odisha +2 Result 2023 Commerce stream: 91 students in compartment category Odisha +2 Result 2023: 291 schools get 100% result

291 schools get 100% result CHSE Odisha 12th Class Result 2023: 2 schools record 0% result Odisha CHSE Science Result 2023: 358 students score above 90%

358 students score above 90% Odisha CHSE Commerce Result 2023: 102 students score above 90%

CHSE Odisha +2 Result 2023 Helpline Number: 06742300914

CHSE Odisha Arts Result 2023 expected between June 7 to June 8, 2023

Girls outshine Boys in CHSE Odisha Science and Commerce Result 2023

Commerce stream overall pass percentage

81.12% Girls Pass % 83.87% Boys Pass % 79.52%

Science stream overall pass percentage

84.93% Girls Pass % 85.67% Boys Pass % 84.28%

Odisha CHSE 12th Result 2023: Over 39,000 students get first division in Science

Here's a division wise break up of CHSE 12th Science stream passed students Division Number of students 1st Division 39573 2nd Division 24257 3rd Division 14852

CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2023 Overview Board Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha Class 12 Exam

Odisha Council of Higher Secondary Education 12th Examination Stream CHSE Odisha 12th Science CHSE Odisha 12th Commerce CHSE Odisha Exam 2023 Dates March 1 to April 5, 2023 Odisha CHSE Result 2023 Date and Time 31 May, 2023 at 11am Odisha Board Commerce, Science Result Status DECLARED Official Odisha 12th Class Website chseodisha.nic.in Ways to Check Odisha Plus Two Result 2023 Chseodisha.nic.in orissaresults.nic.in SMS service

CHSE Odisha Result 2023: How to Download Odisha Plus Two Mark Sheet 2023 for Commerce and Science

The various ways in which you can check and download your Odisha Board 12th Science and Commerce Marksheet 2023 are:

Official Website of CHSE, Odisha

SMS service

Credentials Required to Check Odisha 12th Result 2023

Close to 3 lakh students who are waiting for their CHSE Odisha Result 2023 Class 12 for Science and Commerce stream can check their marksheet with the help of these credentials from their Hall Ticket/ Admit Card

Roll Number

Date of Birth (DoB)

List of Websites to Check Odisha Plus Two Result 2023 Odisha 12th Result 2023 Website Odisha 12th result 2023 Link chseodisha.nic.in http://chseodisha.nic.in/ orissaresults.nic.in https://orissaresults.nic.in/

CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2023 Direct Download Link

Odisha Plus Two Result 2023 Direct Link will be activated after the result announcement:

Odisha Class 12 Result 2023 Commerce and Science Active

Science http://orissaresults.nic.in/CHSE/index?s=ANNUAL%20HIGHER%20SECONDARY%20EXAMINATION%202023,%20SCIENCE%20STREAM Commerce http://orissaresults.nic.in/CHSE/Commauth?s=ANNUAL%20HIGHER%20SECONDARY%20EXAMINATION%202023,%20COMMERCE%20STREAM

Check Odisha HSE Plus Two Result with Roll Number

Odisha Board Results 2023 12th class Commerce and Science check with roll number in easy steps, as mentioned below from orissaresults.nic.in, chseodisha.nic.in or SMS.

Steps to Check CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2023 Online via Website

The following steps should be followed to download the Odish Plus Two Commerce and Science marksheet 2023 online at chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

Step 1: Go to any of the Odisha 12th Class Result 2023 websites mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on either the CHSE Odisha 12th Commerce result link or Odisha HSE Science result link.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and DoB in the result portal and submit.

Step 4: Your result will come up on a new window on your screen.

Step 5: Keep a screenshot or download the Odisha +2 Result 2023.

Check CHSE Odisha Plus Two Result 2023 on SMS

In case you have to check your CHSE Odisha Board Inter result 2023 offline due to Odisha CHSE websites slow or not working, then follow the steps mentioned here:

Step 1: Type a new SMS in your phone: RESULT(space)OR12(space)Roll Number.

Step 2: Send SMS to 56263

Step 3: Wait to get your 12th class Odisha Science and Commerce on the same mobile number

CHSE Odisha +2 Science Result 2023 Check By Name Wise

Based on previous year practise by Odisha Board, Council of Higher Secondary Education Odisha does not provide the facility for students to check their Odisha CHSE Plus Two Final Result using their roll number from the official website. However, since many students prefer to search for their Odisha 12th Result Science Commerce 2023 name-wise, some 3rd party websites might claim to provide such a service. It is advised to not provide your data to such websites or else your information could be misused.

Odisha CHSE Grading System 2023: Commerce and Science Stream

Marks Obtained Grade Grade based on

Grade Point 91-100 A1 Top 1/8th of passed candidates

10 81-90 A2 Next 1/8th of passed candidates 9 71-80 B1 Next 1/8th of passed candidates 8 61-70 B2 Next 1/8th of passed candidates 7 51-60 C1 Next 1/8th of passed candidates 6 41-50 C2 Next 1/8th of passed candidates 5 33-40 D Next 1/8th of passed candidates 4 21-32 E1 E: Failed Candidates

C 00-20 E2 E: Failed Candidates C

CHSE Odisha 12th Exams Result 2023 Passing Criteria



To pass the CHSE Odisha 12th exams, Odisha Plus Two students must obtain at least 30% marks in each subject and 33% marks in aggregate.



Odisha CHSE Result 2023: Passing Marks for Theory Papers Subjects Maximum Marks Passing Marks First Language 100 33 Second Language 100 33 Physics 70 23 Chemistry 70 23 Math 100 33 Business Studies 80 26 Accounts 80 26 Economics 80 26 History 80 26 Political Science 80 26 Sociology 80 26

Odisha CHSE Result 2023: Passing Marks in Practical Subjects Maximum Marks Passing Marks Physics 30 23 Chemistry 30 23 Business Studies 20 06 Accounts 20 06 Economics 20 06 History 20 06 Political Science 20 06 Sociology 20 06

What after Odisha CHSE Result 2023?

After the Odisha 12th result 2023 is announced, students will get their original mark sheets from their schools after some time. The marksheet procured today will be provisional. The original Odisha +2 mark sheets will be required for admission into colleges and universities.

SAMS Odisha

The Student Academic Management System (SAMS, Odisha) is an integrated portal that simplifies and streamlines the admission process for various courses in Odisha. It replaces the manual, time-consuming, and expensive offline admission system that students struggle with. Developed by the Higher Education Department, with aim to reduce effort and expenses involved in the admission process.

Students can check out the different courses available after 12th grade and choose the one that suits them best to make an informed decision about which course to take.

Students can visit the SAMS Odisha portal at https://www.samsodisha.gov.in/

Odisha SAMS Statistics

Commerce Stream

Strength 31,443 Admission 21,127 Science Stream

Strength 72,243 Admission 45,291 Arts Stream

Strength 1,43,145 Admission 1,27,480

SESSION STUDENT ADMISSION COLLEGE PARTICIPATION 2022-23 2,00,394 1024 2021-22 1,91,160 1025 2020-21 1,69,216 1029 2019-20 1,81,983 1047 2018-19 1,42,428 1022 2017-18 1,67,185 981 2016-17 1,82,631 944

12th Class Odisha Result 2023: CHSE +2 Science, Commerce Marksheet

The Odisha Board HSE Marksheet provided soon after the results will be provisional in nature. Students will have to get in touch with school authorities and collect their original marksheet after a few weeks.

Details Mentioned on Odisha CHSE Result 2023

Student’s name

Student’s roll number

School name and/or school code

Subjects list

Marks secured in each subject

Total marks secured

Maximum marks in each subject

Minimum passing marks in each subject

Percentage Secured

Grades

Qualifying Status

Odisha HSE Class 12 Result 2023 Previous Year Statistics

Odisha Board +2 Result 2022 Commerce Stream Particulars Specifics Registered Students for Class 12 Commerce 24162 No. of Science stream students Appeared

23726 Number of Qualifying Students 21165 Overall Pass % 89.20%

CHSE Odisha Result 2022 Science Stream Particulars Specifics Registered Students for Class 12 Science 78077 No. of Science stream students Appeared

76604 Number of Qualifying Students 72106 Overall Pass % 94.12%

CHSE Odisha Result 2023: Science stream Pass percentage over years Year Overall pass % 2022 94.12 2021 95.15 2020 70.21 2019 72.33% 2018 76.98 2017 81.11 2016 92.63 2015 76.75 2014 68.37

Year Stream-wise Overall pass percentage

Boys’ pass percentage for Science, Commerce and Arts streams Girls pass percentage for Science, Commerce and Arts streams 2022 94.12 (Science) 89.20 (Commerce) 82.10 (Arts) 93.80 (Science) 88.32 (Commerce) 75.08 (Arts) 94.52 (Science) 90.71 (Commerce) 87.45 (Arts) 2021 95.15 (Science) 94.96 (Commerce) 89.49 (Arts) 85.98 (Arts) 92.34 (Arts) 2020 70.21 (Science) 67.56 (Arts) 74.95 (Commerce) - - 2019 72.33% 70.40% 75.02% 2018 76.98 (Science) 68.79 (Arts) 74.9 (Commerce) 75.69 (Science) 60.88 (Arts) 73.11 (Commerce) 78.88 (Science) 74.38 (Arts) 74.48 (Commerce) 2017 81.11 80.29 82.36 2016 92.63 - - 2015 76.75 72.36 81.53 2014 68.37 64.18 72.85

CHSE Odisha Result 2023 FAQs

Que 1: Controller of Examination CHSE Odisha: Who is the head of Board Secondary Education Odisha?

Dakshya Prasad Nanda is the President of Board of Secondary Education, Odisha

Que 2: Who is Commissioner of education in Odisha?

Aswathy S., IAS is the Commissioner of education in Odisha.

Que 3: odisharesult.nic.in 2023: How to collect Odisha Class 12 marksheets after results?