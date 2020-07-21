CIL MT Result 2020 Released @coalindia.in, Download Coal India Selection List, Cut-Off Here

CIL MT Result 2020: Coal India Limited (CIL) has released the result of Computer Based Online Test (CBT) for the post of Management Trainee (MT) on its website. The candidate, who have appeared in the exam, can download the CIL MT Result 2020 from the official website of Coal India i.e. coalindia.in

CIL MT Result PDFs are also given below. The candidates can checklist of selected candidates under Mining, Electrical, Mechanical, Civil, Coal Preparation, Systems, Materials Management, Finance & Accounts, Personnel & HR, Marketing & Sales and Community Development Disciplines through the PDF Link below.

Download CIL MT Result

Mining

Electrical

Mechanical

Civil

Coal Preparation

Systems

Materials Management

Finance & Accounts

Personnel & HR

Marketing & Sales

Community Development

Qualified candidates in CIL MT CBT 2020 will be required to appear for interview round. CIL MT Interview Details shall be announced in due course. The candidates are required to download the interview call letter. CIL Interview Admit Card to the shortlisted candidates will be made available for downloading from online login portal and also sent on their respective registered email IDs. However, it is the responsibility of the shortlisted candidates to check the website frequently to avoid any loss of communication in transit.

As per CIL Website, the marks of all candidates shall be made available in the online login portal only after completion of the recruitment process. Till such time, candidates are advised not to pursue for their individual marks.

CIL MT Cut-Off Marks 2020



The cut-off marks for Mining discipline under general category is 127, 109 for SC, 108 for ST and 116 for OBC. The candidates can check the cut-off of other diciplines in the result PDFs

CIL Management Trainee exam was held on 27 February (Thursday) and 28 February (Friday) 2020 to fill 1326 vacancies