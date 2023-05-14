cisce.org, results.cisce.org, cisceresults.trafficmanager.net and Other Direct Links to Check ICSE 10th, ISC 12th Results 2023

ICSE 10, ISC 12 Result 2023: After the declaration of class 10th, 12th results, students can check it on different websites. They can check their ICSE, ISC result by using the login credentials on these websites: cisce.org, cisceresults.trafficmanager.net and results.cisce.org. Get details here

cisce.org, results.cisce.org and Other Direct Links to download marksheet

ICSE 10th, ISC 12th Results 2023:The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will declare the result of ICSE class 10th, ISC class 12th today. Students can check their CISCE class 10th, 12th results online on at cisce.org, cisceresults.trafficmanager.net and results.cisce.org. To check the result, students will have to enter their index number, UID and captcha code in the login window.

Also, a direct link to check the ICSE, ISC result will be provided on this page too. The ICSE examinations were held from February 27 to March 29 while ISC 2023 exams took place from February 13 till March 31. The exams were held for three hours duration.

Last year, a total of 18 students earned the first rank and CISCE reported an overall pass percentage of 99.38% in ISC exams 2022. Girls have outshined boys, with a pass percentage of 99.52%, while boys secured 99.26%.

Where To Check the ICSE 10, ISC 12 Results 2023 Online?

Those who appeared for the exam can check their class 10th and 12th result at these official websites. Check below the list of websites on which students can download their CISCE class 10th, 12th marksheet:

cisce.org

results.cisce.org

cisceresults.trafficmanager.net

How to check ICSE 10th, ISC 12th Result 2023 via SMS?

Students can check the class 10th, 12th result via SMS too. They can go through the steps to know how to get ICSE 10th, ISC 12 result via SMS (based on last year):

Step 1: Type ICSE{Space}{Seven digit Unique Id} or ISC{Space}{Seven digit Unique Id}

Step 2: Send the same to this number: 09248082883.

Step 3: The online class 10th, 12th result will be sent to the same phone number.

How To Download ICSE 10th, ISC 12th Result 2023 Marksheet on DigiLocker?

Students can also get their marksheet on DigiLocker. To ensure that they are aware and can check their ICSE, ISC board result 2023, we have provided steps for the same:

Step 1: Download the Digilocker app from the play store or visit its official website.

Step 2: Create an account on the app or website.

Step 3: Fill in the username and password to login.

Step 4: Visit the profile page and sync Aadhar number. (In case the account is already created, do not sync Aadhar number again.)

Step 5: On the left sidebar, tap on the pull partner documents button.

Step 6: New screen will show up, choose Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination from the first dropdown.

Step 7: In the dropdown menu now select the ICSE marksheet, Migration, or Passing.

Step 8: Fill in year of passing and roll number.

Step 9: Now click on: get documents to download the digital marksheet or certificate.

