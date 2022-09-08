CISF Recruitment 2022 for 12th Pass: 540 Vacancies for HC and ASI Posts, Check Salary Here

CISF Recruitment 2022:Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is looking for 540 HC and ASI. Check Important Dates, Salary, Vacancy, Age Limit, Selection Process and Application Process Here.

CISF Recruitment 2022: Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has openings for Male and Female candidates for the post of Head Constable (Ministerial) and Assistant Sub Inspector (Stenographer). There are 418 vacancies for HC Posts and 122 vacancies for ASI Posts. If you are interested in the post, then you can apply online from 26 September 2022. It is to be noted that the application link will get closed on 25 October 2022.

CISF will hold a Physical Standard Test (PST) and Documentation Verification (DV) of the applicants who would apply for CISF followed by Written Examination, Skill Test (Dictation & Transcription for Assistant sub Inspector (Stenographer) & Typing Test for Head Constable (Ministerial) and Medical Examination. More details regarding CISF Jobs 2022 are provided below:

CISF Important Dates

Starting Date for CISF Online Application Form 26 September 2022 Last Date for CISF Online Application Form 25 October 2022 CISF PST Date to be notified

CISF Salary

HC - Pay Level-4 (Rs.25,500-81,100/- in pay matrix)

ASI - Pay Level-5 (Rs.29,200-92,300/- in pay matrix)

CISF Vacancy Details 2022

Post Name Gen (UR) OBC EWS SC ST Total Assistant Sub Inspector ASI Stenographer 57 31 10 16 08 112 Head Constable (Ministerial) 182 112 34 61 29 418

Eligibility Criteria for CISF Jobs 2022

Educational Qualification:

The candidates should be 12th class passed.

Age Limit:

18 to 25 years

Selection Process for CISF Jobs 2022

Physical Standard Test (PST) & Documentation Written Examination under OMR/Computer Based Test(CBT) Mode Skill Test Medical Examination

How to Apply for CISF Jobs 2022

The candidates can apply online by following steps:

Go to the official website of CISF which is https://cisfrectt.in. Click on the “Login” button. A new page will be displayed. Click on the “New Registration” button. Enter the details Read the ‘Declaration’ carefully, if you agree with the declaration, click on the ‘Final Submit’ button. Log in using your Registration Number as your user name and the auto-generated password provided to you on your email. Login to the CISF Recruitment website i.e https://cisfrectt.in and click the ‘ASI/Steno & HC/Ministerial-2022’ tab. Fill in the essential details such as ‘Registration Number’, ‘Password’, and ‘Captcha’ and click submit button. Validate your details Once the application form is completely filled in, read the declaration carefully and click on the “Submit” button if you accept the same which will save all the data/details filled in by him. Upload your recent Photograph and Signature Upload other required documents Pay the application fee After completion of the payment procedure, you may take a printout of the filled application form and retain the same with yourself.

Application Fee:

Rs. 100/-

CISF Notification Download