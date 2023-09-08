NCERT Book for Class 11 Business Studies PDF for 2023-24 (Revised)

NCERT Book for Class 11 Business Studies: Download revised NCERT Book for Class 11 Business Studies in a chapter-wise PDF. Also, check the list of chapter-wise topics removed from the textbook. The latest NCERT Class 11 Business Studies Book is available in English and Hindi here. 

Latest NCERT Book for Class 11 Business Studies PDF
Latest NCERT Book for Class 11 Business Studies PDF

Class 11 Latest NCERT Business Studies Textbook: Commerce is one of the streams offered to CBSE Class 11 students. This field is diverse, and students who want to explore the fields of finance, economy, and business develop the will to dive into its curriculum. Under the Commerce stream, students study accounting, business studies, economics, information practices, English, and mathematics. NCERT has revised its textbooks following the revisions made in the CBSE syllabus. Having updated and revised NCERT textbooks is important to cover the CBSE Class 11 syllabus effectively. You can download all NCERT revised textbooks for Class 11 from the revised NCERT Class 11 Books section of Jagran Josh. For other important details, refer to the links below.

This article contains the chapter-wise PDFs of the Business Studies NCERT textbook for CBSE Class 11 Commerce students. You can download the Class 11 Business Studies NCERT book in Hindi and English. Check out and download the NCERT Class 11 Business Studies and Vyavsay Adhyanan here.

Career Counseling

NCERT Book for Class 11 Business Studies: In English

 

Chapter No.

Chapter Name

Chapter PDF

PART I 

FOUNDATIONS OF BUSINESS

  

1

Business, Trade and Commerce

Download PDF

2

Forms of Business Organisation

Download PDF

3

Private, Public and Global Enterprises

Download PDF

4

Business Services

Download PDF

5

Emerging Modes of Business

Download PDF

6

Social Responsibilities of Business and Business Ethics

Download PDF

PART II

CORPORATE ORGANISATION, FINANCE AND TRADE 

  

7

Formation of a Company

Download PDF

8

Sources of Business Finance

Download PDF

9

MSME and Business Entrepreneurship

Download PDF

10

Internal Trade

Download PDF

11

International Business

Download PDF

 

NCERT Book for Class 11 Vyavsay Adhyanan: Business Studies (Hindi)

NCERT Class 11 Business Studies Chapter 11 Hindi

Chapter No.

Chapter Name

Chapter PDF

भाग 1

व्यवसाय के आधार

  

1

व्यवसाय, व्यापार और वाणिज्य

Download PDF

2

व्यावसायिक संगठन के स्वरूप

Download PDF

3

निजी, सार्वजनिक एवं भूमंडलीय उपक्रम

Download PDF

4

अध्याय 4 व्यावसायिक सेवाएँ

Download PDF

5

व्यवसाय की उभरती पद्धतियाँ

Download PDF

6

व्यवसाय का सामाजिक उत्तरदायित्व एवं व्यावसायिक नैतिकता

Download PDF

भाग 2

व्यावसायिक संगठन, वित्त एवं व्यापार

  

7

कंपनी निर्माण

Download PDF

8

व्यावसायिक वित्त के स्रोत

Download PDF

9

सूक्ष्म, लघु तथा मध्यम उद्यम और व्यावसायिक उद्यमिता

Download PDF

10

आंतरिक व्यापार

Download PDF

11

अंतर्राष्ट्रीय व्यापार

Download PDF

Class 11 NCERT Business Studies Book: Deleted Topics

 

Chapter No.

Page No.

Deleted Topics

Chapter 3: Private, Public and Global Enterprises

72–76 

80

Joint Ventures 

Chapter 4: Business Services 

107–109 

113–114

Warehousing and Its Functions

Chapter 5: Emerging Modes of Business

134–143

Outsourcing—Concept Need and Scope

Chapter 8: Sources of Business Finance

202–204 

208–210

Discounting of Bill of Exchange; ADR and GDR

Chapter 11: International Business

292–307

Complexities involved in International Business, Foreign Trade Promotion: Organisational Support and Incentives; Nature and Importance of Export Processing Zone



Related:

 

 

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Stories

Next