NCERT Book for Class 11 Business Studies PDF for 2023-24 (Revised)

Class 11 Latest NCERT Business Studies Textbook: Commerce is one of the streams offered to CBSE Class 11 students. This field is diverse, and students who want to explore the fields of finance, economy, and business develop the will to dive into its curriculum. Under the Commerce stream, students study accounting, business studies, economics, information practices, English, and mathematics. NCERT has revised its textbooks following the revisions made in the CBSE syllabus. Having updated and revised NCERT textbooks is important to cover the CBSE Class 11 syllabus effectively. You can download all NCERT revised textbooks for Class 11 from the revised NCERT Class 11 Books section of Jagran Josh. For other important details, refer to the links below.
This article contains the chapter-wise PDFs of the Business Studies NCERT textbook for CBSE Class 11 Commerce students. You can download the Class 11 Business Studies NCERT book in Hindi and English. Check out and download the NCERT Class 11 Business Studies and Vyavsay Adhyanan here.
NCERT Book for Class 11 Business Studies: In English
|
Chapter No.
|
Chapter Name
|
Chapter PDF
|
PART I
|
FOUNDATIONS OF BUSINESS
|
1
|
Business, Trade and Commerce
|
2
|
Forms of Business Organisation
|
3
|
Private, Public and Global Enterprises
|
4
|
Business Services
|
5
|
Emerging Modes of Business
|
6
|
Social Responsibilities of Business and Business Ethics
|
PART II
|
CORPORATE ORGANISATION, FINANCE AND TRADE
|
7
|
Formation of a Company
|
8
|
Sources of Business Finance
|
9
|
MSME and Business Entrepreneurship
|
10
|
Internal Trade
|
11
|
International Business
NCERT Book for Class 11 Vyavsay Adhyanan: Business Studies (Hindi)
NCERT Class 11 Business Studies Chapter 11 Hindi
|
Chapter No.
|
Chapter Name
|
Chapter PDF
|
भाग 1
|
व्यवसाय के आधार
|
1
|
व्यवसाय, व्यापार और वाणिज्य
|
2
|
व्यावसायिक संगठन के स्वरूप
|
3
|
निजी, सार्वजनिक एवं भूमंडलीय उपक्रम
|
4
|
अध्याय 4 व्यावसायिक सेवाएँ
|
5
|
व्यवसाय की उभरती पद्धतियाँ
|
6
|
व्यवसाय का सामाजिक उत्तरदायित्व एवं व्यावसायिक नैतिकता
|
भाग 2
|
व्यावसायिक संगठन, वित्त एवं व्यापार
|
7
|
कंपनी निर्माण
|
8
|
व्यावसायिक वित्त के स्रोत
|
9
|
सूक्ष्म, लघु तथा मध्यम उद्यम और व्यावसायिक उद्यमिता
|
10
|
आंतरिक व्यापार
|
11
|
अंतर्राष्ट्रीय व्यापार
Class 11 NCERT Business Studies Book: Deleted Topics
|
Chapter No.
|
Page No.
|
Deleted Topics
|
Chapter 3: Private, Public and Global Enterprises
|
72–76
80
|
Joint Ventures
|
Chapter 4: Business Services
|
107–109
113–114
|
Warehousing and Its Functions
|
Chapter 5: Emerging Modes of Business
|
134–143
|
Outsourcing—Concept Need and Scope
|
Chapter 8: Sources of Business Finance
|
202–204
208–210
|
Discounting of Bill of Exchange; ADR and GDR
|
Chapter 11: International Business
|
292–307
|
Complexities involved in International Business, Foreign Trade Promotion: Organisational Support and Incentives; Nature and Importance of Export Processing Zone
