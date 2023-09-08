NCERT Book for Class 11 Business Studies PDF for 2023-24 (Revised)

NCERT Book for Class 11 Business Studies: Download revised NCERT Book for Class 11 Business Studies in a chapter-wise PDF. Also, check the list of chapter-wise topics removed from the textbook. The latest NCERT Class 11 Business Studies Book is available in English and Hindi here.

Class 11 Latest NCERT Business Studies Textbook: Commerce is one of the streams offered to CBSE Class 11 students. This field is diverse, and students who want to explore the fields of finance, economy, and business develop the will to dive into its curriculum. Under the Commerce stream, students study accounting, business studies, economics, information practices, English, and mathematics. NCERT has revised its textbooks following the revisions made in the CBSE syllabus. Having updated and revised NCERT textbooks is important to cover the CBSE Class 11 syllabus effectively. You can download all NCERT revised textbooks for Class 11 from the revised NCERT Class 11 Books section of Jagran Josh. For other important details, refer to the links below.

This article contains the chapter-wise PDFs of the Business Studies NCERT textbook for CBSE Class 11 Commerce students. You can download the Class 11 Business Studies NCERT book in Hindi and English. Check out and download the NCERT Class 11 Business Studies and Vyavsay Adhyanan here.

NCERT Book for Class 11 Business Studies: In English

NCERT Book for Class 11 Vyavsay Adhyanan: Business Studies (Hindi)

NCERT Class 11 Business Studies Chapter 11 Hindi

Class 11 NCERT Business Studies Book: Deleted Topics

Chapter No. Page No. Deleted Topics Chapter 3: Private, Public and Global Enterprises 72–76 80 Joint Ventures Chapter 4: Business Services 107–109 113–114 Warehousing and Its Functions Chapter 5: Emerging Modes of Business 134–143 Outsourcing—Concept Need and Scope Chapter 8: Sources of Business Finance 202–204 208–210 Discounting of Bill of Exchange; ADR and GDR Chapter 11: International Business 292–307 Complexities involved in International Business, Foreign Trade Promotion: Organisational Support and Incentives; Nature and Importance of Export Processing Zone







