Class 7 Maths NCERT Book In Hindi (PDF): Chapter 2 - Fractions and Decimals

Hindi PDF of Chapter 2 (Fractions and Decimals) Class 7 Maths NCERT Book (PDF) is available here for download. Get it now & prepare for CBSE Class 7 Maths exam 2021-2022. It is one of the most important chapters of the CBSE Class 7 Maths NCERT textbook & many important questions are framed from this chapter.

Download NCERT Book for Class 7 Maths: Hindi (पाठ 2 - भिन्न एवं दशमलव)

A Snapshot of Class 7 Maths NCERT Book (PDF):

Important topics of this chapter:

⇰ Proper fraction

⇰ Improper fraction

⇰ Multiplication of a Fraction by a Fraction

⇰ Multiplication of fractions

⇰ Multiplication of a Fraction by a Whole Number

⇰ Fraction as an operator ‘of’

⇰ Division of Fractions

⇰ Division of the Whole Number by a Fraction

⇰ Reciprocal of a fraction

⇰ Division of a Fraction by Another Fraction

⇰ Multiplication of Decimal Numbers

⇰ Multiplication of Decimal Numbers by 10, 100 and 1000

⇰ Division of a Decimal Number by a Whole Number

⇰ Division of a Fraction by a Whole Number

⇰ Division of a Decimal Number by another Decimal Number

⇰ Two fractions are multiplied by multiplying their numerators and denominators separately and writing the product as (product of numerators)/(product of denominators). For example, (2/3) x (5/7) = (2 × 5)/(3 x 7) = 10/21

⇰ A fraction acts as an operator ‘of ’. For example, (1/3) of 3 is (1/3) x 3 = 1