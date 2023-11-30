CLAT 2024 Last Minute Preparation Tips: Applicants are experiencing significant mental pressure as they approach the final countdown to the CLAT 2024 exam. The Consortium of National Law Universities is set to conduct the UG CLAT exam for the upcoming academic year on December 3, 2023 from 2 pm to 4 pm. As the pressure mounts, candidates are both excited and nervous, seeking a quick, last-minute, reliable CLAT exam strategy to ensure success. For those in search of last-minute revision tips to strengthen their preparation and crack CLAT exam, it's essential to understand that success in this exam is not solely about solving problems quickly but rather about solving them accurately and swiftly. Since the exam shall be in a few days, therefore, candidates should create a quick revision plan, practice mock tests or CLAT 2024 sample papers. Other than this, they must also organise essential exam day documents such as the admit card and photo ID proof, etc. to avoid last minute hassle. We have shared some of the best CLAT last minute preparation tips here. Last Minute Preparation Tips for CLAT 2024 Exam Entrance exams like CLAT, CAT, JEE, and UPSC are designed to assess general aptitude qualities in students, including comprehension and reading skills, reasoning, logical skills, and a good grasp of current affairs. While there is no guaranteed method for success in these exams, there are certainly strategies that can give candidates an edge over their peers.

Tip 1: Syllabus Breakdown and Weightage The CLAT 2024 will be based on five subjects which will carry varying weightage. Subject/topics Percentage weightage English Language 20% Current Affairs, including General Knowledge 25% Legal Reasoning 25% Logical Reasoning 20% Quantitative Techniques 10% Tip 2: NO New Topics Trying to learn new topics right before the examination can lead to overwhelming stress and pressure. Stick to what has already been covered instead of starting new topics.

Tip 3: Revise, Revise and Revise In continuation to the previous point, utilise your time in revising and recapping wat you have already covered before. This will help you strengthen your preparation by reducing your chances to make mistakes. Tip 4: Mind your Time Management The 2 hour long examination, for 120 marks, will have 120 MCQs to solve. Hence, students must plan their time management for each section accordingly. For example, if you dedicate 30 minutes on the English Language section, you would have only 90 minutes left to attempt the remaining 4 sections.

Tip 5: Attempt Mock Tests The best way to analyse your own preparation is by giving mock tests. Students can attempt to solve the official sample papers by the Consortium, provided on its official learning platform, for registered candidates of CLAT examination. By attempting these sample papers and mock tests, you will also be able to figure out the apt time management system for yourself. Tip 6: Strength and Weaknesses Once you start to attempt sample papers and revise the syllabus, you would notice that while you are strong in some areas, you are also weak in certain areas. To make the best use of your time and resources, you just focus on strengthening your strong points to not lose any marks in such areas. At the same time. You must also play smart about your weaknesses and pay special attention to revising it.

Tip 7: Beware of Negative Marking For each wrong answer in the CLAT examination, 0.25 marks will be deducted from your total score. For example, if you give 100 correct answers and 20 incorrect answers, you will score 100 for the correct responses but 5 marks (0.25*4) will be deducted. Therefore, your total would be 100-5= 95 marks.