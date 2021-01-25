CMD NHM Kerala Staff Nurse Admit Card 2021 OUT @cmdkerala.net, Download Mid Level Service Provider MLSP Call Letter Here

Kerala Mid Level Service Provider Admit Card 2021: Centre for Management Development (CMD), Kerala has released the admit card for Kerala Mid Level Service Provider (Staff Nurse). All such candidates who applied for Kerala Mid Level Service Provider (Staff Nurse) Exam 2021 can download the admit card through the official website of nhm kerala.i.e.cmdkerala.net.

CMD NHM Kerala Staff Nurse Admit Card Download Link is given below. The candidates can download CMD NHM Kerala Staff Nurse Admit Card by entering their credentials on the login page.

How and Where to Download CMD NHM Kerala Staff Nurse Admit Card?

Visit the official website.i.e.cmdkerala.net. Click on CMD NHM Kerala Staff Nurse Admit Card2021 flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to a new window. Enter application number, mobile number, district and click on login. Then, CMD NHM Kerala Staff Nurse Admit Card2021 will be displayed. Candidates can download CMD NHM Kerala Staff Nurse Admit Card2021 and save it for future reference.

CMD NHM Kerala Staff Nurse Exam 2021 is scheduled to be held on 31 January 2021. Candidates have been shortlisted after preliminary verification based on the data provided at the time of application can appear for this exam. Candidates can directly download Mid Level Service Provider Admit Card 2021 by clicking on the above link.

All MLSPs will be given training for a period of 4 months. Only on successful completion of training, the individual will be eligible for posting in NHM as Mid Level Service Provider (MLSP). The appointment of Mid Level Service Providers (MLSP) will be subject to the final decision in the WP ( C) No. 24617 of 2020.

A total of 1603 vacancies will be recruited for the post of Mid Level Service Providers (Staff Nurses) in all fourteen districts of National Health Mission.