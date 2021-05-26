CMHO Kanker Recruitment 2021 for 34 Staff Nurse, Lab Tech & Others, Download NHM Notification @kanker.gov.in

CMHO Kanker Recruitment 2021: Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO), Kanker has invited for Staff Nurse, Lab Technician, Blood Bank Counsellor, House Keeping Staff (Female), Security Personnel. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 10 June 2021.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 10 June 2021

CMHO Kanker Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Staff Nurse - 20 Posts

Lab Technician – 1 Post

Blood Bank Counsellor– 1 Post

House Keeping Staff (Female) - 8 Posts

Security Personal- 4 Posts

CMHO Kanker Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Staff Nurse -Candidates holding B.Sc Nursing OR GNM Course Passed & Live Registration in Chhattisgarh Nursing Registration Council are eligible to apply.

Lab Technician –Candidates holding 10+2 with lab Technician Course from recognized Institution & Live Registration in CG Paramedical Council are eligible to apply.

Blood Bank Counsellor– Candidates holding Post Graduation in Social Work/ Sociology/ Psychology/ Anthropology/ Human Development are eligible to apply.

House Keeping Staff (Female) - 8th Passed.

Security Personal- 10th Passed.

CMHO Kanker Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 64 years

CMHO Kanker Recruitment 2021 Salary

Staff Nurse -16,500/- Per Month

Lab Technician –14000/-Per Month

Blood Bank Counsellor– 12,000/- Per Month

House Keeping Staff (Female), Security Personal- 10,000/- Per Month

Download CMHO Kanker Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for CMHO Kanker Recruitment 2021

Eligible candidates may send their applications along with scanned copies of certificates latest by 10 June 2021.

Latest Government Jobs:

PCMC Recruitment 2021 for 139 Senior Resident/Junior Resident Posts, Download Notification @ pcmcindia.gov.in

https://www.jagranjosh.com/articles/pcmc-recruitment-2021-notification-download-1621935560-1

DSSSB Teaching & Non Teaching Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 7236 Posts

https://www.jagranjosh.com/articles/dsssb-teaching-and-non-teaching-recruitment-2021-notification-and-online-application-link-1620834961-1

APS RK Recruitment 2021 for PGT, TGT and PRT Posts, Apply @apsrkpuram.edu.in

https://www.jagranjosh.com/articles/aps-rk-puram-teacher-recruitment-2021-notification-download-1621920279-1

BEL Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT @bel-india.in for Trainee Engineer and Project Engineer Posts

https://www.jagranjosh.com/articles/bel-recruitment-2021-notification-1621873489-1

AIIMS Jodhpur SR Recruitment 2021: 106 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @aiimsjodhpur.edu.in