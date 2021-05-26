CMHO Kanker Recruitment 2021 for 34 Staff Nurse, Lab Tech & Others, Download NHM Notification @kanker.gov.in
CMHO Kanker Recruitment 2021 Notification out at kanker.gov.in. Check application process, age limit, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.
CMHO Kanker Recruitment 2021: Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO), Kanker has invited for Staff Nurse, Lab Technician, Blood Bank Counsellor, House Keeping Staff (Female), Security Personnel. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 10 June 2021.
Important Dates:
- Last date for submission of application: 10 June 2021
CMHO Kanker Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Staff Nurse - 20 Posts
- Lab Technician – 1 Post
- Blood Bank Counsellor– 1 Post
- House Keeping Staff (Female) - 8 Posts
- Security Personal- 4 Posts
CMHO Kanker Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Staff Nurse -Candidates holding B.Sc Nursing OR GNM Course Passed & Live Registration in Chhattisgarh Nursing Registration Council are eligible to apply.
- Lab Technician –Candidates holding 10+2 with lab Technician Course from recognized Institution & Live Registration in CG Paramedical Council are eligible to apply.
- Blood Bank Counsellor– Candidates holding Post Graduation in Social Work/ Sociology/ Psychology/ Anthropology/ Human Development are eligible to apply.
- House Keeping Staff (Female) - 8th Passed.
- Security Personal- 10th Passed.
CMHO Kanker Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 64 years
CMHO Kanker Recruitment 2021 Salary
- Staff Nurse -16,500/- Per Month
- Lab Technician –14000/-Per Month
- Blood Bank Counsellor– 12,000/- Per Month
- House Keeping Staff (Female), Security Personal- 10,000/- Per Month
Download CMHO Kanker Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here
How to apply for CMHO Kanker Recruitment 2021
Eligible candidates may send their applications along with scanned copies of certificates latest by 10 June 2021.
