CMOH South 24 Paraganas Skill Test Schedule 2021 Out for Laboratory Supervisor and others @wbhealth.gov.in

Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health(CMOH) South 24 Paragana has released the Skill Test/Document Verification schedule on its official website- wbhealth.gov.in. Check details.

CMOH South 24 Paraganas Skill Test Schedule 2021: Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health, District Health and Family Welfare Samiti, South 24 Paragana has released the details Skill Test/Document Verification schedule for Senior Treatment Supervisor (STS) and other posts. All such candidates who have applied for Senior Treatment Supervisor (STS) and other posts can check the details Skill Test/Document Verification Schedule available on the official website of WB Health- wbhealth.gov.in.



As per the short notification released by Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health, the skill test/document verification for Senior Treatment Supervisor (STS) and other posts will be conducted on 18 June 2021. Candidates, who have qualified for the post of Senior Tuberculosis Laboratory Supervisor (STLS) and Senior Treatment Supervisor (STS) post, will have to appear for the Computer Skill Test/Document Verification Test and Driving Test on 18 June 2021.

Candidates should note that they will have to bring the Original and Photocopy of all the testimonials for verification purposes as mentioned in the notification. Candidates can check the details of Computer Skill Test/Document Verification Test/Driving Test schedule available on the official website of West Bengal Health Department. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

