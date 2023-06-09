College Life in the US: What International High School Students can expect

Unveiling the College Experience: High School Students Explore U.S. Universities in Summer Courses, Free from Academic Pressure. Know details here

Prior to enrolling in a full-fledged undergraduate program, international high school students aspiring to pursue higher education in the United States can partake in summer high school programs. Esteemed institutions like Boston University, Brown University, and The University of Chicago provide immersive pre-college experiences where students reside on campus and engage in either in-person classes or online courses. This opportunity allows them to gain a firsthand taste of college life and better prepare for their future academic endeavours.

Each university campus harnesses its abundant resources to provide high school students with college-level academic programs that span from two to seven weeks. These programs serve as an excellent opportunity to immerse oneself in the intricacies of undergraduate studies. Students have the flexibility to focus on learning without the stress of formal grades by enrolling in non-credit courses. Alternatively, they can also gain an advantage in the college admissions process by earning academic credit, thereby initiating their academic journey ahead of time.

Cultivating Intercontinental Bonds: Building Strong International Relationships

In 2021, Arnav successfully completed The University of Chicago's online summer course, Pathways in Economics, and earned academic credit. This rigorous program delved into various subjects, including microeconomics, macroeconomics, game theory, and consumer theory. Arnav was part of a diverse class comprising 70 students from different nationalities, who were divided into groups of 20 and instructed by professors from the Department of Economics.

He describes the teaching methods, homework assignments, and interactions with classmates as immensely engaging and productive, making those three weeks the most fulfilling and fruitful period of his life. Additionally, he specifically highlights the last two days of the course, during which they explored the captivating topics of black holes and time travel, as his favorite segment.

Pre-College Programs and Financial Aid for International Students at the University of Chicago

The University of Chicago extends six pre-college programs to international students, with the option of attending either online or in person. The Summer Immersion program stands out as it delivers undergraduate-level courses through interactive workshop discussions, research projects, and engaging hands-on activities. A wide array of subjects is covered in this program, encompassing STEM fields, biology, economics, media studies, creative writing, and computer coding. Another program available is Summer College, which allows students to participate either as residential or online learners.

To support incoming international students, The University of Chicago offers financial aid opportunities. The amount of aid provided varies depending on individual needs and program costs, but the university reserves a limited number of full and partial aid packages specifically for the Summer Immersion program. Full financial aid packages cover expenses such as tuition, housing, and dining.

Embarking on the Journey of College Life

Exploring College Opportunities: Pre-College Programs at Boston University and Brown University

Every year, students from various corners of the world seize the opportunity to participate in pre-college programs offered by esteemed institutions like Boston University and Brown University.

Boston University Summer Term's pre-college programs cater to high school students in grades 10 and 11. The six-week High School Honors program provides a choice of over 80 college-credit courses. Alternatively, students can opt for the three-week Academic Immersion program, delving into subjects such as experimental psychology, medicine, or creative writing.

In addition, Boston University offers the two-week, two-seminar Summer Challenge for students in grades 9, 10, and 11, as well as the one-week Summer Preview program, designed for 7th, 8th, and 9th graders.

Meanwhile, Brown University's Summer@Brown pre-college program presents an extensive selection of over 300 non-credit courses for high school students. Additionally, the university hosts two on-campus programs: a STEM program for incoming 9th and 10th-grade students, and a Leadership Institute that caters to those interested in socially responsible leadership.

In 2022, alongside 15 fellow students, Aninditha Goel from Mumbai enrolled in the Engineering Design Studio course at Brown University. She joined forces with a group of three students, and their assignment involved designing an adjustable piece of furniture.

Aninditha shares, "Following a concise lesson on laser design and cutting techniques, we utilized the equipment to fabricate a coffee-dining table that could transform into a functional student desk."

Navigating College Life: Embracing Challenges and Forging Connections

As anticipated, the high school students encountered challenges and had to adapt to their immersive college life experience. Aninditha reflects on her own adjustment, saying, "Having interacted primarily with people from my own nationality throughout my life, college life presented a significantly different experience for me." She further adds, "Brown University organized various social activities and excursions for us. One such occasion was attending a baseball game, a sport I neither follow nor fully understand. However, it was a novel experience for me, and it marked my second time attending a sporting event."

NOTE: Published with inputs and permission from SPAN Magazine

