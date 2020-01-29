Constable Jobs January 2020: 10000+ Jobs Available Now, Check Details and Online Application Link

Police Constable Jobs January 2020: Candidates who willing to serve the nation as Police Constable, then, it is a great opportunity for all those young blood who want to serve the Society and the Nation. With around 10000+ Police Constable jobs are available in the Rajasthan. Each job notification has a time period of application process and aspirants should apply within that time frame.

Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for 5060 Constable Posts through Sports Quota @police.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Police Constable 2019: Apply for Rajasthan Constable GD 5000 Posts @police.rajasthan.gov.in upto 10 Feb

Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for SI/Platoon Commander Posts

Rajasthan Police notified a huge number of vacancies for the or the recruitment to the 5000 posts of GD Constable in various districts/unit/battalion. A total of 5000 posts are available under Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2019.

Candidates can apply for Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2020 upto10 February 2020. Earlier, the last date for submitting Rajasthan Police Constable Application was 21 January 2020.

Also, Rajasthan Police has published the recruitment notification for Constable Posts. The applications are invited from the sportsperson. More than 5000 vacancies are notified for Rajasthan Police Sports Quota Recruitment in Jaipur, Commissionerate Jaipur, Bhiwadi, Ajmer, Bhilwara, Rajsamand, Chittorgarh, Barmer, Delhi, Pali, Kota, Baran, Jhalawar, Bikaner, Churu, Sri Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Banswara, Udaipur, Dungarpur, Partapgarh, Sirohi, Jodhpur, Dholpur, Tonk etc.

Online Applications are invited from 02 February 2020. Eligible and interested candidates can submit the Rajasthan Police Constable Application on or before 03 March 2020. Rajasthan Police Official website https://www.police.rajasthan.gov.in.