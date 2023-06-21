CPCB Answer Key 2023 OUT at cpcb.nic.in: Download Link, Raise Objections

CPCB Answer Key 2023: Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) uploaded the answer key for Scientist B Posts. Check Direct Link to Download CPCB Answer Key for Scientist B, Assistant Law Officer, Assistant Accounts Officer Level-7 I, Senior Scientific Assistant, and Other Posts.

CPCB Answer Key 2023 has been released by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Candidates can download CPCB Scientist Answer Key by visiting the official website of CPCB i.e.cpcb.nic.in. The direct link to download the answer key is also provided here for the candidates.

The candidates can also challenge the official answer key in case they have any doubts. The objection link is available on the official website up to June 23, 2023. The payment of Rs. 1000/- is required to raise an objection.

According to the official website, “The challenge of answers is now open (21-06-2023, 14:59 Hrs). The window will be open for 48 Hrs (up to 23-06-2023, 15.00 Hrs). Any of the questions can be done in the portal by paying an amount of Rs.1000/- per question per challenge. The amount paid will be refunded if the challenges raised by the candidate are accepted.”

The exam was conducted on 17 and 18 June 2023 in an online format.

How to Download CPCB 2023 Answer Key?

Step 1: Visit the website of CPCB - cpcb.nic.in

Step 2: Click on 'Apply Online for Jobs at CPCB (Advt. No. 02/2022-Admin (R))' and then click on 'https://onlineapp1.iitd.ac.in' or 'https://onlineapp2.iitd.ac.in' or 'https://onlineapp3.iitd.ac.in' or 'https://onlineapp4.iitd.ac.in'

Step 3: Login into your account using your email ID and DOB

Step 4: Download CPCB Answer Key 2023

The recruitment is being done for FILLING UP 163 vacancies for the posts of Scientist B, Assistant Law Officer, Assistant Accounts Officer Level-7 I, Senior Scientific Assistant, Technical Supervisor, Accounts Assistant, Junior Technician, Senior Laboratory Assistant, UDC, DEO, Junior Laboratory Assistant, Field Attendant, MTS and Assistant.