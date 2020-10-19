CPCL Apprentice Recruitment 2020: 142 Vacancies for Trade Apprentice Posts, Apply Online from Today @cpcl.co.in

How to apply for CPCL Apprentice Recruitment 2020?

Interested candidates can apply through the online mode at cpcl.co.in from 19 October to 1 November 2020. Candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

How much the stipend provided after getting an appointment for CPCL Apprentice Recruitment 2020?

The candidates will get a stipend of Rs.3500 to Rs.9000 after getting an appointment in CPCL Apprentice Posts.

What is the last date for CPCL Apprentice Recruitment 2020 online application?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 1 November 2020.

What is the starting date of CPCL Apprentice Recruitment 2020 online application?

The online applications for CPCL Apprentice Recruitment 2020 are starting from 18 October 2020 at cpcl.co.in.

How many vacancies are released for CPCL Apprentice Recruitment 2020?

Around 142 vacancies will be recruited for CPCL Apprentice.