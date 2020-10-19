CPCL Apprentice Recruitment 2020: 142 Vacancies for Trade Apprentice Posts, Apply Online from Today @cpcl.co.in

CPCL Apprentice Recruitment 2020: Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Trade Apprentice. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 1 November 2020.
Around 142 vacancies will be recruited. The online applications for CPCL Apprentice Recruitment 2020 is starting from today onwards.i.e. 18 October 2020. Candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience can apply at cpcl.co.in. The direct link of online application is given below. Candidates can directly apply online by scrolling down.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 18 October 2020
- Last date for submission of online application: 1 November 2020
CPCL Apprentice Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
Trade Apprentice - 142 Posts
CPCL Apprentice Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Fitter/Welder/Electrician/Mechanic Motor Vehicle/Machinist/Turner/Mechanic Refrigeration and Air Conditioning/Instrument Mechanic/Draughtsman (Civil)/Draughtsman (Mechanical)/Computer Operator and Programming Assistant/Food Production (Genl.) - Passed 10th and ITI Certificate.
- Laboratory Assistant (Chemical Plant)/Attendant Operator (Chemical Plant) - Passed B.Sc. with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics or Biology.
- Accountant- Passed B.Com.
- Back Office Apprentice - Passed any Graduation (Non-Engineering).
- Executive (Marketing)- MBA (Marketing)/Post Graduate Diploma in Marketing Management (2 years full-time Course)
- Executive (Human Resource)- MBA (HR)/MSW/Post Graduate Diploma in Personnel Management/Personnel Management & Industrial Relation (2 years full-time Course).
- Executive (Computer Science) - MCA (3 years full-time Course).
- Executive (Finance & Accounts) - CA/ICWA/ MFC / MBA (Finance & Accounts) / Post Graduate Diploma in Financial Management.
- Office Assistant (Skill Certificate Holders) - Passed 12th class examination and candidate should possess Skill Certificate of “Office Assistant”.
- Warehouse Executive (Receipts & Despatch) (Skill Certificate Holders)- Passed 12th class examination and candidate should possess Skill Certificate of “Warehouse Executive.
- Store Keeper (Fresher Apprentice), Data Entry Operator (Fresher Apprentice)- 12th passed.
Download Official Notification PDF Here
How to apply for CPCL Apprentice Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply through the online mode at cpcl.co.in from 19 October to 1 November 2020. Candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.