CPCL Recruitment 2022 for Junior Engineer Assistant (JEA) Posts, Apply Online @cpcl.co.in, Freshers Eligible

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL) is looking to recruit 70+ Junior Engineer Assistants (JEA). Check Online Application Link, Notification, Eligibility, Salary, Exam Date, and Other Details.

CPCL Recruitment 2022 Notification: Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL) is looking to recruit Junior Engineer Assistant (JEA) at cpcl.co.in. Eligible and interested engineers can apply online for CPCL JEA Recruitment 2022 from 24 March to 14 April at https://cpcl.onlineregistrationform.org. Fresher and Experienced both can apply for this opportunity. You are required to submit an application fee before 13 April 2022.

Applicants will be required to appear CPCL JEA Exam 2022 on 08 May 2022 in order to get selected for the post. CPCL JEA Admit Card shall be uploaded on 02 May 2022.

CPCL JEA Notification Download

CPCL JEA Online Application Link

Important Dates

Starting Date for CPCL JEA Application Link - 24 March 2022 Last Date of CPCL JEA Online Application Link - 14 April 2022 Last date for deposit of ONLINE payment - 13 April 2022 CPCL JEA Admit Card Date - 02 May 2022 CPCL JEA Exam Date - 08 May 2022

CPCL JEA Vacancy Details

Junior Engineering Assistant -IV (Production) - 17 Junior Engineering Assistant -IV (Production) Trainee - 16 Junior Engineering Assistant -IV (Mechanical) - 4 Junior Engineering Assistant -IV (Mechanical) Trainee - 5 Junior Engineering Assistant - IV (Electrical) - 4 Junior Engineering Assistant - IV (Electrical) Trainee - 4 Junior Engineering Assistant -IV (Instrumentation) - 3 Junior Engineering Assistant -IV (Instrumentation) Trainee - 2 Junior Engineering Assistant -IV (P&U– Mechanical) Trainee - 2 Junior Engineering Assistant - IV (P&UElectrical) Trainee - 1 Junior Technical Assistant -IV (Fire & Safety) - 8 Junior Technical Assistant -IV (Fire & Safety)Trainee - 6

CPCL JEA Salary:

JEA Trainee - Rs. 24,000/- during Trainee. On successful completion of training and being found suitable for the job, they will be appointed in the IDA Pay Scale of Rs. 25,000-1,05,000 on a basic pay of Rs. 25,000/-

JEA with experience - Candidates will be appointed in the IDA Pay Scale of Rs. 25,000-1,05,000/- on a basic pay of Rs. 25,000/-.

CPCL JEA Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV Production - 3 years Diploma in Chemical / Petroleum / Petrochemical Engineering / Tech. or B.Sc. with Chemistry as a major subject from a recognized Institute / University with minimum of 60% marks in aggregate for General / OBC / EWS candidates & 55% in case of SC / PwBD candidates against reserved positions.

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV Mechanical - 3 years Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from recognized Institute/ University with a minimum of 60% marks in aggregate for General / OBC / EWS candidates & 55% in case of SC / PwBD candidates against reserved positions.

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Electrical) -3 years Diploma in Electrical / Electrical & Electronics Engineering from recognized Institute/ University with minimum of 60% marks in aggregate for General / OBC / EWS candidates & 55% in case of SC / PwBD candidates against reserved positions.

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Instrumentation) - 3 years Diploma in Instrumentation / Instrumentation & Electronics / Instrumentation & Control/ Electronics & Communication from a recognized Institute / University with minimum of 60% marks in aggregate for General / OBC / EWS candidates & 55% in case of SC / PwBD candidates against reserved positions.

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (P&UMechanical) - 3 years Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from recognized Institute/ University with a minimum of 60% marks in aggregate for General / OBC / EWS candidates & 55% in case of SC / PwBD candidate

Junior Technical Assistant-IV (Fire & Safety) - Matric plus Sub-Officers’ Course from NFSC-Nagpur or Equivalent (Regular Course) from any other recognized institute with Heavy Vehicle Driving License.

Experience:

JEA Trainee - No experience

JEA Experienced - Minimum 2 years of experience

Age Limit:

Trainee - 26 years

Experienced - 30 years

Selection Process for CPCT JEA Posts

The selection will be made on the basis of the performance in the Online Test followed by verification of certificates of the shortlisted candidates.

How to Apply CPCL JEA Recruitment 2022 ?

Go to the official website of CPCL - cpcl.onlineregistrationform.org. If you are a new user, you need to select the Post In "Applying for Post" drop-down and provide basic personal information during the new user signup process. Also, validate your Mobile No. via OTP process and enter E-Mail ID twice to confirm the correct e-mail id. Now, login using your details Fill Personal Details, Educational Qualification and Work Experience After that, Upload Photo, Signature and Documents Now the Application Form will be displayed in a single page with the "PROCEED TO SUBMIT FORM" button at the end. On clicking the "SUBMIT APPLICATION FORM" button, the "Declaration" pop up box will open. After enabling the checkbox, Click the "SUBMIT" button to complete the application process. Once the "SUBMIT" button was clicked, the candidate will not be able to change any of the details in the submitted application. Pay Fee Click on the "APPLICATION FORM" link in the candidate's dashboard to download the filled-in application form.

Application Fee: