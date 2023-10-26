CPCL Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For HR/CC Professionals, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

CPCL Recruitment 2023: Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited announced (CPCL) has released notification for recruitment of various professional posts on its official website. Check the notification pdf here.

CPCL Recruitment 2023 Notification: Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited announced (CPCL) has released notification for recruitment of various professional posts in the Employment News (21-27) October 2023. These positions are available in different disciplines including Human Resource and Corporate Communication. Selection for these posts will be done through the UGC-NET December 2023.

According to the indicative advertisement released, candidates will have to apply for these posts separately through online portal of CPCL which will go Live after UGC-NET December 2023 result. You can get all the details regarding the recruitment drive including subject code, selection process, apply method and others here.

CPCL Recruitment 2023: Notification Details

Advt No. 2 of 2023-CPCL/HRD: 03:056 dated 11.10.2023

You can download the indicative notification for the CPCL Recruitment 2023 Notification from the official website after following the steps given below.

CPCL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

You can check the details of the vacancy available in different disciplines with the UGC NET Subject code for the same below.

Post/Discipline UGC-NET Subject Code Human Resource (HR) 55 Corporate Communication (CC) 63

Educational Qualification For CPCL Recruitment 2023

Candidates willing to apply for these Professional positions available in Human Resource and Corporate Communication posts can get the detailed notification through the UGC-NET December 2023. You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.





CPCL Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





How To Apply For CPCL Recruitment 2023?

In addition to applying for the examination of UGC-NET December 2023, candidates will also have to apply separately through the online portal of CPCL which will go live after UGC-NET December 2023 results are declared. You are advised to visit the official portal for detailed information regarding UGC-NET and login to the website-https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Check the indicative notification for details in this regards.