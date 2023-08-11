CRPF HCM Result 2023: Direct Link to Download Merit List crpf.gov.in

CRPF Head Constable Result 2023: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will release the result for the CRPF Head Constable (Ministerial) posts shortly on its official website. Earlier, CRPF had conducted the written exam for the Head Constable Ministerial (HCM) posts on July 23/30 and August 06, 2023 across the country. The answer key for the above post has already been declared by CRPF on its official website.
Candidates who appeared in the written exam for the Head Constable Ministerial (HCM) posts can download the pdf of the result of the above posts from the official website of CRPF-https://rect.crpf.gov.in, once it is uploaded.
CRPF Constable Tradesman Result 2023: Selection Process
According to the selection process for the Head Constable Ministerial (HCM) posts, candidates qualified in the written exam will be able to appear for the next round. Candidates qualified will have to appear for the trade test/skill test and other rounds as mentioned in the notification.
CRPF Head Constable Result 2023: Overview
|Organisation
|Central Reserved Police Force (CRPF )
|Post Name
|Head Constable (Ministerial)
|Exam Date
|July 23/30 and August 06, 2023
|Answer Key Status
|Out
|Result Status
|Awaited
|Govt Type
|Govt Jobs
|Official website
|crpf.gov.in
CRPF Head Constable Result 2023: Update
It is noted that CRPF has released the Head Constable Ministerial (HCM) Answer Key on its official website and candidates can download their answer key. After the process of raising objections within the stipulated time, CRPF will release the CRPF Head Constable Result 2023 soon on its official website.
Candidates who appeared in the written exam for the Head Constable Ministerial (HCM) will be able to check their result once it is uploaded on the official website.
How to Download CRPF Head Constable Result 2023 PDF?
You can download the desired result from the official website after following the easy steps given below.
- Step 1: Go to the official website of the Central Reserve Police Forces (CRPF) - https://crpf.gov.in.
- Step 2: Now, visit the CRPF Recruitment website by clicking on ‘Click here for Recruitment Portal of CRPF’
- Step 3: Now, you are required to click on the result link for the on the Head Constable posts displaying on the official website
- Step 4: A login page will be opened where you have to Enter credentials (User Id and Password) and you will get the pdf of the result.
- Step 5: Download and save the result for your future reference.