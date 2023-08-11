CRPF HCM Result 2023: Direct Link to Download Merit List crpf.gov.in

CRPF HCM Result 2023 : Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will soon declare the Head Constable Ministerial (HCM) Result 2023 on its official website-crpf.gov.in. You can download the pdf and other update here.

CRPF Head Constable Result 2023: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will release the result for the CRPF Head Constable (Ministerial) posts shortly on its official website. Earlier, CRPF had conducted the written exam for the Head Constable Ministerial (HCM) posts on July 23/30 and August 06, 2023 across the country. The answer key for the above post has already been declared by CRPF on its official website.

Candidates who appeared in the written exam for the Head Constable Ministerial (HCM) posts can download the pdf of the result of the above posts from the official website of CRPF-https://rect.crpf.gov.in, once it is uploaded.

CRPF Constable Tradesman Result 2023: Selection Process

According to the selection process for the Head Constable Ministerial (HCM) posts, candidates qualified in the written exam will be able to appear for the next round. Candidates qualified will have to appear for the trade test/skill test and other rounds as mentioned in the notification.

CRPF Head Constable Result 2023: Overview

Organisation Central Reserved Police Force (CRPF ) Post Name Head Constable (Ministerial) Exam Date July 23/30 and August 06, 2023 Answer Key Status Out Result Status Awaited Govt Type Govt Jobs Official website crpf.gov.in

CRPF Head Constable Result 2023: Update

It is noted that CRPF has released the Head Constable Ministerial (HCM) Answer Key on its official website and candidates can download their answer key. After the process of raising objections within the stipulated time, CRPF will release the CRPF Head Constable Result 2023 soon on its official website.

Candidates who appeared in the written exam for the Head Constable Ministerial (HCM) will be able to check their result once it is uploaded on the official website.

How to Download CRPF Head Constable Result 2023 PDF?

You can download the desired result from the official website after following the easy steps given below.