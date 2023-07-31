CRPF Result 2023: Direct Link to Download Tradesman Merit List PDF on crpf.gov.in, Check Cutoff Marks

CRPF Result 2023: CRPF will release the technical tradesman result soon on the official website crpf.gov.in. The exam was conducted in the month of July 2023. Check Direct Link to download merit list, expected Cut Off marks, and other important details related the result link here.

CRPF Tradesman Result 2023: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will announce the result of the CRPF Constable (Technical and Tradesman). CRPF conducted the examination for the post of Constable (Technical and Tradesman) from 01 to 12 July 2023 across the country and the answer key of the exam will be released on 18 July and the objections were invited till 20 July 2023. Now, the CRPF will declare the result of the exam.

CRPF Tradesman Result Date

CRPF usually releases the result after two to three months of the exam. However, there will be no confirmation of the result date. It is expected that CRPF will declare the result for the post of HCM and Paramedical Posts before announcing the tradesman result. Candidates are advised to keep track of the official website for the latest updates.

The result will be announced on the official website of CRPF i.e. www.rect.crpf.gov.in. Other than this, the direct link will be provided here. Meanwhile, applicants can check the expected cutoff marks, steps to download the result and other information related to the exam below:

CRPF Constable Tradesman Cut off Marks 2023

Cutoff marks in CRPF tradesman recruitment are the minimum scores that candidates must achieve to be eligible for the next stage of the selection process. These cutoff marks are determined based on various factors, including the number of vacancies, the difficulty level of the exam, the average performance of candidates, and the reservation norms.

The cutoff marks will be released along with the result. Applicants can go through the expected cut-off marks n this article below:

Category CRPF Trdesman Expected Cut off Marks General 60-70 Marks OBC 55-65 Marks Scheduled Caste 50-55 Marks Scheduled Tribes 50-55 Marks Economically Weaker Section 60-65 Marks

How to Download CRPF Tradesman Result 2023 ?

Here are the easy steps given to get the result from the official website.

Step 1: Visit official website of the Central Reserve Police Forces (CRPF) - https://crpf.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to ‘CRPF Recruitment’ website by clicking on ‘Click here for Recruitment Portal of CRPF’

Step 3: Click on the result link'

Step 4: Download the result

Step 5: Take the print out of the result for future reference

What After CRPF Trademan Result 2023

Male and female candidates who qualify in online will be shortlisted State/UT-wise and category-wise on the basis of their 29 merits in the CBT for appearing in the next stage of the recruitment process which is the Physical Exam (PST/PET).

The number of candidates shortlisted for the PST/PET will be approximately 8 times of the number of vacancies of their merit in the Computer Based Test & the number of candidates to be shortlisted for the Trade test, Document Verification and DME/RME will be approximately 2 or 3 times of the number of vacancies. The admit cards will be uploaded on the CRPF website accordingly

The final result will be declared by the CRPF based on the performance of candidates in the CBT subject to their qualifying for the PST/PET/ Trade test/Medical examination and other conditions stipulated in the Recruitment Notice