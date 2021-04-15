CSBC Bihar Police Driver Result 2021 Out @csbc.bih.nic.in: PET in May, Download Constable Selection List PDF

CSBC Bihar Police Driver Result 2021: Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released the result og written exam for the post of Constable Driver. Candidates, who have appeared in Bihar Police Driver Exam on 03 January 2021, can download CSBC Driver Result from the official website csbc.bih.nic.in.

CSBC Bihar Police Driver Result Link is given below.The candidates can download Bihar Police Result, directly, through the link below:

CSBC Bihar Police Driver Result Download Link



A total of 29618 candidates are qualified in written exam. Candidates who are qualified in CSBC Drive Exam will now appear for Physical Eligibility/Endurance Test (PET). Bihar Police Driver PET is scheduled to be held tentatively in May 2021. The candidates would be required to qualify in long jump, high jump, race, shot put, height and chest.



CSBC Bihar Police Driver PET Admit Card 2021

The board will inform regarding the CSBC PET Admit Card through its website and daily newspapers.

How to Download CSBC Bihar Police Driver Result 2021 ?

Go to the official website of CSBC i.e. csbc.bih.nic.in Click on the link “Results: Written Examination for the post of Driver Constable in Bihar Police organization. (Advt. No. 05/2019). ” CSBC Driver Result PDF will be opened Check roll number of selected candidates for PET

Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) had published the recruitment notification to fill 1722 Driver Constable Posts, against advertisement number 05/2019 in Bihar Police. Online Applications were invited from 29 November 2019 to 30 December 2019 .